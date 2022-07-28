Examples of Negligence in Mississippi Car Accidents

Speeding is also a clear sign of negligence.

Many different kinds of negligence can lead to car accidents in Mississippi. This is because humans are capable of making all kinds of different mistakes on the road, and these mistakes can easily lead to serious injuries. If you’re wondering whether your crash was caused by negligence, it might help to review various examples of negligence. Sometimes, negligence is actually very subtle, and you may not even realize that someone else was to blame for your accident.

If you want to know whether negligence led to your accident, your first step should be to get in touch with qualified, experienced personal injury attorneys in Mississippi. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best possible results, which often involves a substantial financial settlement that you can use to pay for your medical expenses, your missed wages, and much more. With an attorney’s guidance, you can pursue real justice and hold negligent parties accountable. Due to the statute of limitations, it makes sense to get in touch with your lawyer as soon as possible.

Intoxication

One of the most obvious examples of negligence is intoxication2. When people get behind the wheels of their cars while drunk, they are committing a crime. The very reason this is considered a crime is because it puts other people in serious danger. Therefore, if you have been injured by a drunk driver, it is very easy to prove negligence. Proving negligence is even easier because you can use police reports and breathalyzer test results as clear evidence of misconduct.

Distraction

Distraction is another clear example of negligence in Mississippi1. Drivers may be distracted by a range of different factors, including:

Texting

Phone calls

Eating

Drinking

Conversations with passengers

Singing

Music

Doing makeup

Reading

Remember, anything that takes your eyes off the road is considered a form of distraction. This means that there are many other potential examples of distraction that can be added to this list.

Speeding

Speeding is also a clear sign of negligence, and those who speed excessively put other motorists in serious danger. Speed limits are posted for a reason, and those who violate them face clear and unavoidable accusations of negligence.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you've been searching for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Mississippi, look no further than Malouf & Malouf, PLLC. Over the years, we have assisted numerous injured plaintiffs in the Magnolia State, and we know how serious car accident injuries can be. With our assistance, you can prove that negligent drivers were guilty of misconduct, and you can get the settlement you need to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and many other damages.

