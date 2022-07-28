Slip and Fall Accidents Can Result in Compensation

Slip and fall cases are related to showing some kind of failure by the property owner to maintain the area in a safe and clean condition.

Jackson, MS – Personal injury lawyers regularly deal with cases where a person fell on the property of another person or business and they required medical attention. This is commonly called a slip and fall accident. This scenario tends to happen in retail spaces where there are wet floors that are not cleaned, but they also happen in places such as nursing homes, parking lots, sporting events, and even residential spaces. However, there are certain elements that must be met if the property owner is going to be considered negligent as a matter of law and made to pay for the victim’s losses. An attorney who has a focus in this area can provide more details about the potential for a case to be successful.

There must be actual damages

An important element of negligence lawsuits is to show that the victim sustained some kind of tangible losses that resulted in medical expenses and other problems. This essentially means that the person needs to have actually been hurt if they want to file a case for compensation. There should be some kind of medical records of the treatment and its associated costs to prove these damages. The victim can also add in other related losses such as income that was lost due to time away from work.

Proving the property owner or business was at fault

Slip and fall cases are related to showing some kind of failure by the property owner to maintain the area in a safe and clean condition, especially if guests were expected. This is the format of a negligence lawsuit, and it is based on what a reasonable property owner should have done. This is why many retail stores will try to clean floors quickly if an item is spilled, or certain areas may be blocked off or restricted if there is any risk of injury. Liability tends to attach once the business has a known dangerous condition or there is the potential for harm, yet they did not take adequate precautions to prevent the injury from happening. Factual disputes can focus on whether the property owner knew or could have known about the dangerous condition at the time the injury happened.

