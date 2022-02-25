Examples of Truck Driver Mistakes That May Result in Accidents in Indiana

Anyone who was hurt by a truck driver who was negligent or committed a traffic infraction can bring a civil lawsuit for compensation.

Although trucking is regulated and drivers usually take all necessary safety precautions, accidents still do happen at times. There are few common mistakes among commercial drivers that tend to result in many accidents on the roads in Indiana and other states each year. Anyone who has been hurt has the option of suing a commercial driver for their losses, as this financial assistance may be necessary for the person to recover.

Fatigued driving

Truck drivers need to be careful to manage their time, which includes taking required breaks and rest periods, as well as limiting their total driving hours. This is required by federal transportation regulations that apply to truckers and other commercial drivers. These regulations exist because fatigued driving can be extremely dangerous, and it can be difficult for someone to stay alert after several hours of driving in one day.

Improper vehicle maintenance

Because semi trucks in Indiana cover large volumes of miles in one day, things like brake and tire failures are fairly common. Unfortunately, a failure of one of these parts while traveling at a high speed on a road can be devastating. In an ideal situation, truckers will check their vehicle regularly and stay off the roads when repairs need to be made. The company that owns the vehicle should also make arrangements to have the truck inspected and repaired regularly.

Substance abuse issues

Even though driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal, the trucking industry has documented problems with substance abuse. The stress of the job and traveling long distances alone are known factors that tend to create the desire to use drugs or alcohol. If pulled over by the police, the driver can face serious consequences for drunk driving, such as losing their CDL and their job, in addition to criminal charges. There is also a much greater chance of an accident if a commercial vehicle driver is intoxicated while they are transporting cargo or passengers.

Suing a negligent trucker

Anyone who was hurt by a truck driver who was negligent or committed a traffic infraction can bring a civil lawsuit for compensation. If the defendant driver is found liable after an accident, the driver’s employer will have to pay for the victim’s losses through their insurance, or they may be personally liable if there is insufficient coverage. This is usually done through a personal injury settlement agreement

Getting legal advice after a truck accident

