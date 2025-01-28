Explore the World with Confidence: How to Protect Yourself from Legal Challenges While Traveling

Keep these tips in mind while you’re exploring the world, and have a hassle-free, safe, and enjoyable travel experience.

Traveling to another country can be a liberating and rewarding experience since it gets you out of your comfort zone, enables you to learn more about different cultures, and allows you to adapt to globalization. Most travelers come home with only happy memories of their trip, but for some people, their experience has been nothing short of a nightmare. Take for instance what happened to Heather, a hiker and influencer based in the United Kingdom. Heather, who goes by Hiker Heather on Instagram, was on her way to a city in the northern part of India when she was arrested at the Delhi Airport. Her crime? Possessing a Garmin InReach satellite communicator.

Unknown to the traveler, bringing such a device into the country is against the Indian Wireless Act of 1933, which prohibits the possession of an unlicensed GPS equipment. In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Heather said that she was taken to the police station and was asked to sign document after document. She also mentioned that she was not the only person who “has fallen victim to this law.” It can be scary to experience a legal problem, especially when you’re far away from home. Knowing your legal rights, as well as what you need to do, is a must if you’re planning to travel overseas. To explore the world with confidence, here’s what you need to know to protect yourself from legal challenges.

Deny Requests to Carry or Deliver a Package

Discovering a new place through travel allows you to have memorable experiences, and that’s why so many individuals are making travel a priority this year. If you’re a first-time traveler, it’s likely that your first instinct is to share your travel plans with your loved ones. You’ll likely be asked to bring some souvenirs home, and that’s completely normal. But if someone asks you to deliver a package or a parcel to a friend living in your travel destination, turn them down and refuse to do so. There have been instances where some travelers who were asked to bring a sealed package have unknowingly brought prohibited items, such as drugs or prescription medication, into other countries. Keep in mind that some places have harsh drug laws, and they punish anyone who’s deemed to be guilty of drug use or smuggling.

This is exactly what happened to Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino migrant worker who went to Indonesia to start a new job back in 2010. She was asked by her recruiter to carry a suitcase, and upon arrival at her destination, the suitcase was found to contain drugs. Veloso was arrested, and she spent almost 15 years on death row in the country’s all-female jail. In December 2024, the Indonesian government finally agreed to transfer Veloso from her Jakarta jail cell to a prison in Manila, effectively ending her death row sentence. All throughout, she maintained that she was innocent and that she was duped into carrying the suitcase.

Be wary of anyone who wants you to bring in a bag or a package, even if you know the person who’s asking you to do it. Never agree to bring something from another person while you’re traveling, and avoid people who’ll suddenly ask you to hold a bag for them before disembarking from a plane or while going through customs and immigration. People may call you rude, but in this case, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Never Buy Counterfeit or Prohibited Items

Some countries have laws on sales and purchase of counterfeit and prohibited items, but that doesn’t stop criminals from hustling locals and tourists. These items may include knockoff bags and shoes, cultural goods, and ancient artifacts that have been stolen, smuggled, or pillaged. You may be tempted to buy any of these things, especially if you’re given a good price for them. However, you’ve got to remember that some countries have guilt by association laws, and if you’re found to be in possession of counterfeit or stolen items, you may be arrested and persecuted. Only shop in shopping districts, markets, or department stores, and never make deals with anyone, even if they’re offering you a bargain.

Know What to Do in Case You Get Arrested

You’ve done your research on local laws, and you’ve followed them to the letter. So why are you getting arrested over something that seems a bit trivial? If for any reason you get arrested while traveling abroad, keep calm. Ask the police to call your embassy in their country to inform them that you’ve been detained and that you need consular assistance. If you think that the police won’t help you with this matter, call your family and ask them to contact the embassy on your behalf. Ask your embassy or consulate to provide a list of local lawyers to help with your case, as well as an interpreter who can help you read documents about your case. Lastly, never sign anything that you don’t understand.

Avoid getting in legal trouble while traveling abroad. Keep these tips in mind while you’re exploring the world, and have a hassle-free, safe, and enjoyable travel experience.