Fairfax School System, Virginia’s Largest District, Removed Two Books from High School Libraries for Sexual Harassment Content

In September 2021, libraries for Fairfax County Public Schools removed two books from the largest district after some speakers at a recent school board meeting and denounced the manuscripts. According to one speaker, a parent, and a former teacher, who attended the board meeting, the text in the books included homoerotic content and depictions of pedophilia. The books have recently been honored by the American Library Association and are considered to have a special appeal.

At the meeting, the audience has demanded that the board chair remove the books from, the library. Shortly after, Fairfax officials announced that the books are going to be removed until staff, students and parents can review the texts to determine if they are appropriate for the age of the children.

According to officials, the review took up to 45 days to review and the reviewers will be students over the age of 18. Upon the review, the committee will then make a recommendation to the assistant superintendent of instructional services that will decide whether the district of 180,000 dependents should keep offering the books to high school students.

Since the meeting, some of the board members have received harassing messages that contained death threats and threats of physical violence over support of the books.

