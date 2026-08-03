Fake Investment Scheme Leader Sentenced

Fake investment platform stole millions from Americans through international fraud conspiracy.

A man with dual citizenship in Ukraine and Israel has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after admitting his role in a fake investment business that stole millions of dollars from people across the United States. Yaroslav Shilkloper, 50, also received a $250,000 fine and was ordered to repay about $1.43 million to victims who lost money in the scheme. Federal prosecutors said Shilkloper worked with others to operate sham companies that claimed to offer profitable investment opportunities to customers. According to court records, the group convinced people to place money into businesses using the names K6 Investing, Neotron Holding LTD., and Goldex Technology. Victims were promised large returns and were led to believe their investments were growing over time.

Investigators said the operation relied on a fake online investment platform that displayed what appeared to be real-time account balances and earnings. The information shown to customers looked genuine, giving many people confidence that their money was safely invested. Prosecutors said those numbers were entirely false because the funds were never invested in legitimate financial products. Instead, authorities said their money was moved through a network of bank accounts controlled by members of the fraud scam. The funds were transferred through several countries, including Ukraine, Georgia, Hungary, Israel, and the Czech Republic, making it more difficult for investigators to trace where the money was going.

According to prosecutors, victims who attempted to withdraw their money faced repeated delays and excuses. Some were told they needed to send additional payments before their funds could be released. Others were threatened with legal action or pressured into making even larger investments. Officials said these tactics allowed the group to continue collecting money while preventing victims from recovering what they had already lost. Court documents show more than $3 million was taken from victims in the U.S. through the fraudulent investment operation.

Shilkloper is the first of the defendants charged in the case to receive a sentence. He was arrested in Poland in 2023 before being extradited to the United States to face prosecution. The Department of Justice (DOJ) worked with Polish authorities to complete the extradition process. Meanwhile, officials said efforts to recover stolen money have already returned substantial funds to victims as well. Earlier forfeiture proceedings involving Shilkloper and his associates in the Republic of Georgia resulted in approximately $2.8 million being returned.

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. Prosecutors from the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi handled the case. The DOJ’s Office of International Affairs also assisted by working with international partners during the investigation and extradition of the defendant.

Federal officials continue to warn that fake investment schemes remain one of the most common financial crimes affecting consumers. Scam operations often promise unusually high returns with little or no risk while using polished websites, convincing sales pitches, and false account information to gain trust. Scam artists tend to be pushy, encouraging customers to sign up as quickly as possible to not miss out on these false opportunities. Authorities encourage anyone considering an investment opportunity to carefully verify the company before sending money.

Sources:

Ukrainian-Israeli Citizen Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar Fake Brokerage Scheme

Ukrainian-Israeli Fraudster Sentenced For Scamming Americans Out Of Millions