Falsely Accused of a Crime? Here’s What to Do

If you’ve been falsely accused of a crime, you may think you can rely on the police or the courts to prove your innocence. But unfortunately, wrongful convictions make up 2-10% of the U.S. criminal justice system—meaning 46,000-230,000 innocent people are currently in prison.

There are countless scenarios where a person could be wrongly accused of a crime, from rape and assault to arson or murder. This could happen due to a case of mistaken identity, intentional false accusations, misconduct of the police, or misleading science. Studies show that more than half of all wrongful convictions are due to government misconduct, which could be intentional or unintentional.

Whether you’ve been wrongfully accused of a crime or are seeking help for a loved one, you may feel a loss of hope and confusion about where to turn for support. Luckily, there are actions you can take to gain justice. Here’s what to do if you’re falsely accused of a crime in the U.S.

1. Hire an Attorney

Hiring an attorney is the most important step to take when you’ve been falsely accused of a crime. An attorney will be there to inform you, support you, and look out for your best interests throughout the process.

2. Gather Evidence

With the help of an attorney, you’ll want to gather any evidence you can that is related to the supposed crime. Some examples of evidence might include:

Video or photo evidence to support your alibi

Clothing or other objects for fingerprinting

Emails, financial statements, or other documents

Lists of witnesses and contact information

GPS or phone records

Computer files

Avoid destroying any evidence you believe may hurt your case. This could cause even more suspicion and end up hurting you in the long run. It’s best to avoid talking to the victim or accuser during this period, too. Anything you say could be used against you.

3. Consider Your Options

Know that when you’ve been falsely accused of a crime, you have options when it comes to how you want to proceed. Your attorney will help you consider all of the options and determine which course will be in your best interest. You may want to consider:

Conducting a pre-file investigation

Impeaching your accuser

Filing a lawsuit for malicious prosecution

Taking a private polygraph test

Looking for More Assistance?

