Family Traditions Meat Company Recalls Ready-to-Eat Beef Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Earlier this month, Family Traditions Meat Company recalled hundreds of pounds of pre-cooked, ready-to-eat beef sticks because they were misbranded and contain a known allergen, milk.

Family Traditions Meat Company announced a recall of nearly 270 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products that were misbranded. It turns out the products contain an undeclared allergen, according to the Ackley, Iowa establishment. The recall states the affected products contain milk that was not declared on the product label.

According to the FSIS, the fully cooked products were produced between November 14, 2019, and January 6, 2020, and have a six-month shelf life. The products are also marked at establishment number ‘EST. 46538’ and were shipped to retailers throughout Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Specifically, the recall is for the following product:

3-oz. and 6-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “Arcadia MEATS SMOKED BEEF STICKS ORIGINAL” with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620.

The issue itself was discovered by an Iowa Department of Agriculture compliance officer “during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store.” Fortunately, there haven’t been any confirmed reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the recalled product. For now, FSIS is urging consumers who may have the products in their homes to either throw them away or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Jolene Heikens, Vice President of Sales with Family Traditions Meat Company, or Ashley Morton, Hazard Coordinator with Family Traditions Meat Company, at (641) 847-8116.

