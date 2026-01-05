FBI Stops Planned New Year’s Eve Attack

Federal authorities stopped a planned New Year’s Eve attack in North Carolina after investigators uncovered online activity linked to the extremist group ISIS. An 18-year-old man from Mint Hill was arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Court records state that the arrest took place just days before the end of the year, preventing what officials believe could have been a deadly attack on members of the public.

According to federal filings, the investigation began in December 2025 after the FBI received tips about social media posts that praised ISIS and promoted violence against people who did not share the group’s beliefs. The posts included hostile language toward Christians, Jews, and Muslims who reject ISIS views. These messages raised concern due to their tone and alignment with past calls for violence made by the group.

Investigators learned that the suspect began speaking online with an undercover law enforcement worker posing as an ISIS supporter. During these conversations, the suspect claimed loyalty to ISIS and spoke openly about plans to carry out an attack. Messages described the use of knives and hammers, weapons often promoted in ISIS propaganda for attacks in Western countries. The suspect also discussed plans to target a grocery store and a fast food restaurant, locations chosen because they would likely be busy during the holiday period.

As the conversations continued, the suspect shared images of weapons and stated a desire to act on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say a voice recording was later sent in which the suspect pledged loyalty to ISIS. Investigators viewed this as a serious escalation that showed intent rather than idle talk. The communication suggested the planning was active and nearing completion.

On December 29, 2025, law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s home. During the search, handwritten notes were found that outlined a plan titled for a New Year’s attack. The notes listed supplies such as gloves, a vest, masks, and knives. They also described an intention to stab as many people as possible, with a written goal of causing dozens of injuries. Another section described plans to confront police so the suspect would die during the event.

Officers also found weapons hidden in the bedroom, including knives and hammers that matched images sent during the online conversations. Additional items included a list of possible targets and clothing meant to be worn during the attack. Although a family member had attempted to secure household weapons, investigators believe the suspect had secretly kept access to them.

Officials from the Department of Justice and the FBI credited close teamwork between federal, state, and local agencies for stopping the plan. Multiple police departments and federal agencies worked together, sharing information quickly to address the threat before anyone was harmed. Leaders emphasized that this cooperation is key to identifying early warning signs and stopping violent acts.

The suspect remains in federal custody. If convicted, the charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. A judge will decide the final sentence based on federal guidelines and other legal factors. Authorities stressed that the charges are allegations and that the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Law enforcement leaders stated that the case highlights ongoing efforts to monitor extremist threats and protect the public during major events and holidays. They noted that public tips, online monitoring, and joint investigations continue to play a large role in preventing violence and keeping communities safe.

