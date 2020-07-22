FDA Expands List of Recalled Hand Sanitizer…Again

Certain lots of Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer were recently recalled over fears it may contain methanol.

If you think all the hand sanitizer recalls were over, think again. Earlier this week, yet another hand sanitizer was recalled over concerns it may contain methanol, also known as wood alcohol. According to the FDA, this most recent recall involves Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer. The product was distributed throughout the United States in a “55-gallon blue drum and 8.5 oz, 1 Gallon and 275-gallon tanks” and have a green and white label,” according to the notice. Additionally, the affected products have lot numbers that start with ‘M-.’

Fortunately, no one has been injured or fallen ill from using the product. This is good news considering the wide range of symptoms that can result from prolonged use of products containing methanol. According to the recall notice, when methanol is absorbed through the skin, it can cause anything from nausea, headaches, and vomiting to blurred vision, blindness, comas, seizures, or damage to the nervous system. In rare cases, it may even result in death.

For now, anyone who has been exposed to the Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer or any other hand sanitizers containing methanol should contact their healthcare professional if they are experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned above.

