FDA Expands Recall of Seventeen Toothpaste Varieties

Manufacturing concerns have prompted a nationwide recall affecting millions of toothpaste tubes.

A nationwide toothpaste recall involving more than 4 million tubes has been assigned a Class II risk level by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after concerns arose about manufacturing standards. The affected products include several children’s toothpaste varieties and other brands sold through retailers across the United States. The recall was first announced on September 10, 2026, after officials found that the toothpaste did not meet certain Current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements. These rules are designed to help ensure that products contain the proper ingredients and meet expected standards for quality, strength and purity. On October 19, the FDA classified the recall as Class II, its second-highest risk category.

The toothpaste was made by Pritam International Private Limited in India and distributed in the United States by Ashtel Studios Inc. Seventeen varieties are included, covering children’s character-themed toothpaste, flavored toothpaste, whitening formulas and products intended for people with sensitive teeth. Among the affected children’s products are Brush Buddies toothpastes featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, Crayola and My Little Pony branding. The recalled flavors include bubble gum, strawberry and watermelon. Several Brush Buddies varieties sold in ice cream-inspired flavors are also covered, including chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip and cookies ‘n cream.

Other recalled products include evo Advanced Whitening toothpaste in peppermint flavor and evo Sensitive toothpaste in sweet mint. Additional varieties sold under the Brush Buddies name include whitening toothpaste with baking soda, cavity protection toothpaste sold in two-tube value packs, and advanced whitening toothpaste in peppermint flavor. Two ARU toothpaste varieties are also part of the recall. One is marketed for gum care and contains stannous fluoride, while the other is sold for cavity protection and contains sodium fluoride.

The affected toothpaste products come in different sizes. Many children’s product varieties contain 4 ounces of toothpaste, while several adult formulas come in 3.5-ounce tubes. The two-tube value pack contains a total of 7 ounces. Because the recall covers many products and production batches, checking the packaging is important. Consumers should compare the brand, product name, size and identifying information on the tube or box with the FDA’s official recall listing. That listing includes product codes, UPC numbers, expiration dates and lot numbers for the affected batches.

Not every tube from a listed brand is necessarily included. The specific lot number and expiration date can determine whether a product falls within the recall. Consumers who are uncertain about a tube can contact the retailer or distributor for help confirming its status.

The recall serves as a reminder to check toothpaste kept in bathroom cabinets, travel bags and other household storage areas, especially when products were purchased several months ago. Children’s toothpaste may be particularly easy to overlook because colorful packaging and familiar cartoon characters can make it difficult to distinguish one variety from another. Consumers who have used an affected product and are concerned about possible symptoms can contact a health care provider for advice. Questions about the recall itself can also be directed to the FDA or the company responsible for distributing the toothpaste.

Sources:

FDA Announces Nationwide Recall of More Than 4 Million Tubes of Toothpaste

More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled nationwide: FDA

Over 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled. See impacted items