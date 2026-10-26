CallRail Expands Partnership with Constant Contact Through Native Integration

New integration ensures every tracked call or text lands in your email marketing platform automatically, with attribution data and AI summary.

ATLANTA – CallRail, the AI-powered lead engagement platform, announced it has expanded its longstanding partnership with Constant Contact. The companies have launched a native integration that automatically creates new contacts or updates existing ones in Constant Contact from tracked calls and texts, complete with attribution data. Lead information often gets siloed across the platforms marketing teams use to manage conversations and follow-up. Businesses now know who called, why, and what to do next, so they can follow up faster and with greater context.

Previously available through a third-party Zapier connection, the integration is now native, creating a more direct connection between CallRail and Constant Contact. For agencies and business owners, this means less manual work and cleaner lead tracking without anyone having to touch a spreadsheet. Leads are automatically added to Constant Contact with the information teams need to take the next step, while customers using CallRail’s Premium Conversation Intelligence also receive AI-generated summaries for recorded calls.

“When a lead calls, marketers need to know three things: who they are, what they said, and why they called. This integration delivers all three directly into Constant Contact, so follow-up is smarter from the start,” said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail. “This integration gives every business the full picture on every lead.”

With the native CallRail and Constant Contact integration, users can:

Capture Every Lead Automatically. Every tracked call or text automatically creates or updates a contact in Constant Contact: name, phone, email, location, and company already filled in.

Every tracked call or text automatically creates or updates a contact in Constant Contact: name, phone, email, location, and company already filled in. Know What Drove Every Conversation. Marketing attribution data, including source, medium, campaign and landing page, is automatically written to each contact record, allowing marketers to build more targeted segments without leaving Constant Contact.

Marketing attribution data, including source, medium, campaign and landing page, is automatically written to each contact record, allowing marketers to build more targeted segments without leaving Constant Contact. Follow up with More Context. Every contact lands in a dedicated “CallRail Leads” list, eliminating extra segmentation work. Customers using Premium Conversation Intelligence can go a step further and leverage automation to tag leads based on call context, unlocking behavior-based marketing within Constant Contact. A call about a specific inquiry can automatically get enrolled in a relevant email nurture campaign.

Every contact lands in a dedicated “CallRail Leads” list, eliminating extra segmentation work. Customers using Premium Conversation Intelligence can go a step further and leverage automation to tag leads based on call context, unlocking behavior-based marketing within Constant Contact. A call about a specific inquiry can automatically get enrolled in a relevant email nurture campaign. Recognize Returning Customers. For businesses using Voice Assist, the AI voice agent can look up matching Constant Contact records by email address in real time, allowing it to greet recognized contacts by name during a live call.

“CallRail and Constant Contact are two tools agencies and SMBs already rely on. Connecting them natively means they work smarter together, and marketing teams get the full picture on every lead without leaving their email platform. That’s the integration working the way it should,” shared Jay Schweldson, Founder and CEO of GURU Media Hub and Brand Ambassador for both CallRail and Constant Contact.

“At Constant Contact, we’re focused on giving small businesses and the agencies that serve them the tools they need to market smarter and build lasting customer relationships,” said Funbi Ibe, Director of Partner Marketing at Constant Contact. “Our integration with CallRail helps our customers connect the dots between their marketing efforts and real customer conversations, so they can make more informed decisions that drive better results.”

Partnership Continues at Upcoming Guru Conference

CallRail will showcase the expanded partnership as a platinum sponsor of Constant Contact’s GURU Conference, the world’s largest virtual email marketing conference, taking place virtually on November 12-13. Emily Popson, SVP of Marketing at CallRail, will lead a session on the reality of unattributed leads across channels and how to connect marketing efforts to real conversations for ROI clarity.

For more information on the integration, visit https://www.callrail.com/integrations/constant-contact. You can register for the Guru Conference for free at guruconference.com.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 225,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail’s AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist and Voice Assist. CallRail’s award-winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.