FDA Faces Pressure to Approve Non-Opioid Pain Drugs

System barriers slow progress toward safer, effective non-opioid pain treatments.

The United States continues to face two overlapping public health problems: chronic pain and opioid addiction. Millions live with pain that never fully goes away, while others are trapped in cycles of dependence caused by the same drugs once prescribed to help them. Experts agree that finding better, safer treatments is long overdue. The challenge is how to create non-opioid pain drugs that work and reach patients faster.

Researchers and drug developers have long struggled to bring new non-opioid treatments to market. Pain medicine research is expensive, complex, and politically sensitive. Many investors see the field as risky because pain drugs are often misunderstood as being harder to approve or more likely to fail in clinical trials. Yet history shows otherwise—new forms of pain management, including nerve stimulation devices and abuse-deterrent opioid formulas, have already proven that innovation is possible when the right support is in place.

Developing new non-opioid pain drugs requires more than good science. It also depends on the financial and regulatory environment surrounding the process. Companies need reassurance that if they invest in safer pain treatments, the system will reward success rather than punish risk. Programs such as the Orphan Drug Designation or the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act have shown that financial incentives like tax breaks, priority review, or market exclusivity can encourage drug innovation. Adapting those ideas for pain management could help bridge the gap between research and real-world relief for patients.

At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process has its own obstacles. The division that handles pain and addiction-related drugs has been understaffed for years. Review delays, missed deadlines, and lack of technical expertise slow down the system and frustrate both developers and patients waiting for new options. Many promising drugs stall because of unclear requirements or inconsistent feedback. Strengthening this division with more resources, better training, and clearer communication could change that pattern.

Partnerships between the FDA, researchers, and the private sector have already shown promise. Projects that link public and private organizations have made progress in improving how pain treatments are tested. These efforts can make clinical trials more efficient and help regulators better understand how to judge effectiveness and safety. Expanding these collaborations could help new non-opioid treatments move through the system faster.

Another part of the problem lies with health insurers. Even as the opioid crisis continues, many insurance plans still make it harder to access safer pain relief options. Non-opioid medicines are often labeled as “second line,” meaning patients must try and fail other drugs before coverage applies. Meanwhile, opioids—because they’re cheaper—are easier to get. This imbalance discourages doctors from prescribing alternatives and makes investors wary of backing new pain drugs that may not be reimbursed.

In 2017, a coalition of state attorneys general urged insurers to do better, calling for policies that favor non-addictive options. Years later, progress has been limited. Many patients are still steered toward opioids even when other treatments are available. For those living with chronic pain, that means fewer choices and higher risks. For the health care system, it means more cases of addiction, more overdoses, and higher costs overall.

Experts argue that real change will take a coordinated effort involving government agencies, private companies, insurers, and policymakers. The United States needs stronger incentives for non-opioid drug research, clearer approval paths, and insurance coverage that matches medical reality. Without those steps, chronic pain sufferers remain trapped between ineffective treatments and addictive ones.

A new generation of non-opioid pain medicines could offer hope to millions, but the system has to make room for it. Progress depends on funding innovation, supporting fair review, and making sure patients can access what actually helps them live without constant pain. Without that collective commitment, the country risks continuing the same cycle—treating pain with dependency rather than relief.

