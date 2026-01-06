FDA Probed Dozens of Food Outbreaks

Food safety officials across the United States spent much of 2025 responding to a large number of foodborne illness outbreaks that sickened hundreds of people in multiple states. Records show that at least 33 multi-state outbreaks were investigated during the year, with 921 confirmed illnesses. These numbers likely do not tell the full story. Many people who become sick never seek medical care, and even when they do, testing is not always done to identify the cause. Health officials estimate that for every reported case of Salmonella, many more go undetected. Similar gaps exist for E. coli and other bacteria.

Out of the outbreaks tracked during the year, 13 were never tied to a specific food source. Those unresolved cases affected 339 people. While the Food and Drug Administration closed 20 investigations, others remained open as the year ended. The work is shared with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which collects illness data and looks for patterns that may connect cases across states. Together, these agencies rely on reports from doctors, labs, and state health departments, but that system depends heavily on people seeking care and testing being done.

One of the most serious investigations involved infant botulism. Fifty-one babies in 19 states became sick, many needing hospital care and breathing support. The illnesses were linked to ByHeart infant formula, leading the company to recall all products and stop production. Some cases dated back more than a year, showing how long it can take for patterns to become clear. The investigation continued as officials worked to understand how contamination occurred.

Several Salmonella outbreaks were also recorded. Raw oysters were tied to an outbreak that sickened 64 people in more than 20 states, with many hospitalizations reported. Officials worked to determine whether one supplier or harvesting area was responsible. Another outbreak linked to moringa leaf powder imported from India affected 11 people across seven states. Eggs were a repeated concern, with two separate outbreaks tied to different suppliers. One egg-related outbreak sickened more than 100 people, while another led to 134 illnesses and one death, prompting recalls in both cases.

Frozen and prepared foods also played a role. Frozen vegetables sold under a national brand were linked to Salmonella infections across several states. Ready-to-eat meals produced by a California company were tied to a Listeria outbreak that hospitalized nearly all known patients and caused multiple deaths, including a pregnancy loss. These meals were sold under several store labels, leading to a series of recalls. Another Listeria outbreak involved supplemental shakes served mainly in healthcare settings, resulting in dozens of hospitalizations and 14 deaths.

Fresh produce appeared again as a source of illness. Cucumbers grown by a Florida farm were linked to a Salmonella outbreak affecting people in more than 20 states. This marked the second year in a row that the same grower was connected to illnesses, leading to closer inspections and a warning letter from federal regulators. Smaller outbreaks were tied to pistachio cream, mini pastries, and ready-made sandwiches, each prompting recalls and public alerts.

These outbreaks show how food contamination can happen at many points, from farms and factories to packaging and distribution. They also highlight how difficult it can be to trace illnesses back to a single source, especially when products are widely distributed. Health officials continue to stress safe food handling, strong oversight, and quick reporting as key ways to limit harm. While investigations can lead to recalls and changes, the true number of people affected by foodborne illness each year remains much higher than official counts suggest.

