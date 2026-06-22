FDA Raises Risk Warning Over Recalled Alfredo Sauce

FDA warns recalled Alfredo sauce issue may be even more serious.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to warn the public about recalled Alfredo sauce sold across much of the United States, including South Carolina, after concerns surfaced about possible Salmonella contamination. Federal officials moved the recall to their highest warning level earlier in June, saying the product could pose a serious health threat. The sauce was made by Coffee Connexion Co., a company based in Tennessee. The recall began after dry milk powder used in the product was found to be a possible source of contamination. Company officials pulled the affected batches from the market on a voluntary basis, while the FDA continued to monitor the issue.

The agency ultimately classified the recall as a Class I event. This category is reserved only for products that carry a reasonable chance of causing severe illness or even death. The decision signals that health officials believe consumers should take the warning seriously. According to the FDA, the recall covers 913 cases of Alfredo sauce. Each case contains 12 sealed bags weighing 3 pounds and 7 ounces apiece. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to check packaging details to determine whether their sauce is part of the recall.

The affected product carries the UPC number 0039954921963 and product number SSP980713. Several lots are included in the action. The first group consists of batches numbered 046188 through 046193, marked with lot 0126 and a best-by date of January 12, 2028. Another set includes batches 047290 through 047296, identified as lot 0476 with a best-by date of February 16, 2028. Additional recalled products include batches 048029 through 048034, which are labeled as lot 0686 and have a best-by date of March 9, 2028. The final group covers batches 049089 through 049094, marked with lot 1106 and carrying a best-by date of April 20, 2028.

The sauce was distributed widely, across 41 states. The recalled product was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The federal agency has not announced whether anyone has bec0me sick after eating the contaminated sauce. However, the FDA stated that the recall remains active as the agency continues its review. Consumers who have the product at home are being advised not to eat it and should discard it or return it to the place of purchase. It is unclear whether refunds will be issued by the company.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause illness, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, the infection can become severe and require hospital care. Though rare, the infection can also result in death. For now, shoppers are being urged by regulators to check labels carefully and avoid ingesting any product in the recalled lots. More information is likely to come as the agency continues to oversee the recall.

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FDA elevates recall of sauce sold in SC stores to highest risk over potential contamination

FDA upgrades Alfredo sauce recall to highest risk level