FDA Recalls Epilepsy, Bipolar Disorder Medication Over Contamination Concerns

If you take medication to treat bipolar disorder or epilepsy, listen up. Earlier this week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for one lot of Lamotrigine 100 mg Tablets used to treat those conditions over concerns they may have been “cross-contaminated with a small amount of Enalapril Maleate.”

According to the recall notice, the affected medications were manufactured by Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in Haifa Bay, Israel “and distributed by Taro Pharmaceuticals USA” between August 23 and August 30, 2019. From there, the medication was distributed to retail pharmacies across the country for patient prescriptions.

The affected products are in lot 331771 and are packaged in “white plastic bottles with screw cap closures.” Each bottle includes 100 tablets and has an expiration date of June 2021. Labels for the affected bottles can be found here.

The recall is a big deal because Enalapril Maleate can be dangerous for some people. It’s a medication to help treat people with congestive heart failure and hypertension. For pregnant women, the drug may cause “birth defects in a developing fetus.” For now, consumers are being urged not to take the recalled medication. If you recently took the affected medication and think you may be experiencing an adverse reaction, contact your healthcare provider immediately. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Taro at 1-866-923-4914.

