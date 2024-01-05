Federal Jury Finds Muncie Man Guilty of Methamphetamine Trafficking

Haskins has prior felony convictions for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine, battery, intimidation, and criminal recklessness and was on home detention for three pending state cases at the time of his arrest.

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal jury has found Joseph Haskins, 38 of Muncie, guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, on August 16, 2021, as part of a narcotics investigation into Haskins, detectives with the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Haskins’ home, where he resided with his mother and two children.

During a search of Haskins’ bedroom, agents recovered a gallon Ziploc bag containing nearly a pound of methamphetamine, three additional bags of methamphetamine, two digital scales, and over $12,000 cash, a majority of which was found stuffed inside a teddy bear. In addition, prosecutors presented evidence from Haskins’ cell phone, including text messages between Haskins and buyers discussing drug deals, as well as recorded calls from jail in which Haskins admitted to his crimes.

Haskins has prior felony convictions for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine, battery, intimidation, and criminal recklessness and was on home detention for three pending state cases at the time of his arrest.

The FBI and the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force investigated this case. Judge James P. Hanlon presided over the trial and will sentence Haskins at a later date. Haskins faces 10 years to life in federal prison as well as a criminal fine up to $10 million.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorneys Lindsay Karwoski and Barry D. Glickman, who prosecuted this case.