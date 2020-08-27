Feeling Tired All the Time? 7 Possible Reasons You Can’t Get Decent Rest

Feeling tired all the time is unpleasant and exhausting in itself. Take some time to sit down and examine your health and lifestyle.

Everyone has days or weeks when they feel more tired than usual, days when they know they haven’t been sleeping well, when they’ve been doing more than usual, or when their stress levels were simply higher.

However, what if you’re feeling tired all the time and you can’t pinpoint the reason you just can’t get enough rest?

Let’s look at seven possible reasons behind your chronic fatigue.

You have an underlying infection

Infections often cause fatigue and tiredness, and you might have an underlying and unidentified infection that is causing yours.

The best way to determine if this is the case is to see your doctor. Get a proper physical so that a professional can uncover the issue, if there is any.

You may be developing diabetes

The connection between diabetes and sleep is an important one, yet we rarely think about it. When your blood sugar is high, your blood might not be circulating enough oxygen and nutrients to your cells, which makes you feel fatigued.

On the other hand, low blood sugar levels can also cause the same feeling, as there’s not enough fuel for your cells to go around.

Again, your best course of action is to see a doctor and get your blood sugar levels checked.

You might be anemic

Anemia means your blood doesn’t carry enough oxygen to feed the cells in your body, and its most common cause is iron deficiency. Other than the fatigue, you might also be experiencing headaches and dizziness, and you might often feel cold.

The simplest remedy is to up your iron intake through food and see if that might help.

You have issues with your thyroid

Thyroid issues are often to blame for a whole host of problems, from dry skin to fatigue. Your thyroid gland may be producing too much of certain hormones, or, on the other hand, it might not be producing enough, and this imbalance is what’s causing your fatigue.

You can get your hormone levels tested to be sure, but you can also adopt some habits that will help your thyroid out.

You might be depressed

While we all think of depression as it is at its worst, the truth is you can have depression and still function well (which is known as high-functioning depression). If this is the case, you might also feel like you don’t want to get up in the morning, and things you usually enjoy might be more difficult for you.

Talk to a therapist if you feel this might be the case. There is absolutely no shame in reaching out for help, and there is nothing wrong with being depressed. In fact, you wouldn’t believe how many people suffer from it.

You might have anxiety

Another mental health issue that may be causing your fatigue is anxiety. Although we don’t usually connect it to tiredness, people who suffer from anxiety are often tense and clench a lot of their muscles without realizing it, and this tension leads to fatigue.

The thoughts that are causing their anxiety are also incredibly taxing, and this mental fatigue often leads to physical exhaustion as well.

If you suspect you may be suffering from anxiety, be sure to talk to a mental health professional who can help you manage your mind better and help you alleviate the symptoms.

You might not be moving enough

A sedentary lifestyle can often lead to fatigue. Some people believe that exercise and a lot of physical exertion make them feel tired, but that is actually not the case. Regular exercise actually boosts your energy levels, while sitting around a lot reduces them, which is why you might be feeling so sluggish.

Try to get a bit of exercise every day – as little as 30 minutes of walking can be a great way to get started. Once you develop some stamina, you can take on more exercise and work on getting your energy levels back up.

Final thoughts

Feeling tired all the time is unpleasant and exhausting in itself. Take some time to sit down and examine your health and lifestyle and see if you might be suffering from any of the above issues. Don’t hesitate to ask for help to combat it and get back to living life, feeling less tired and more energized.