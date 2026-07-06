Fighting Crime: It’s Not True Crime – It’s the Truth About Crime

This podcast is all about discovering the unexpected.

There are numerous ways to improve public safety… but no one is talking about them. It’s time to cut through the political noise and find out what actually works.

Introducing Fighting Crime, the podcast that will change how you think about crime. Produced by Arnold Ventures (the philanthropy dedicated to improving the lives of all Americans through evidence-based policy solutions that maximize opportunity and minimize injustice), Fighting Crime dives into the world of crime, policy, and economics to uncover the evidence of what actually works to improve public safety.

Throughout this 10-part narrative video series, award-winning journalist Cristina Quinn (former host of Washington Post’s Try This) travels across the country – from prisons to universities and beyond – to look at the evidence and question everything we think we know about how to make America safer. This podcast is all about discovering the unexpected, and in this debut season, Fighting Crime investigates…

Why don’t people leaving prison get jobs?

Does DNA really stop crime?

Why might GLP-1s or other weight-loss drugs help improve public safety?

How might air pollution be making crime worse?

Fighting Crime premiered May 28, with the trailer releasing on May 7. Watch and follow Fighting Crime on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you find your podcasts.

ABOUT THE HOST

Cristina Quinn is an award-winning multimedia journalist. Prior to Fighting Crime, she was the host of The Washington Post’s podcast Try This. She previously reported for WGBH Boston. Her stories have also aired on PBS NewsHour, NPR, PRI’s The World and BBC World Service. Her work has won New England Emmy and regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

ABOUT ARNOLD VENTURES

Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy dedicated to improving the lives of all Americans through evidence-based policy solutions that maximize opportunity and minimize injustice. The philanthropy founded in 2008 by Laura and John Arnold, does this through investigating policy solutions and supporting research across criminal justice, higher education, health, infrastructure, and public finance. They advocate for policy reforms at all levels of government and build durable, bipartisan coalitions to drive lasting change and impact.

ABOUT JULIENE JAMES

Juliene James leads Arnold Ventures’ Criminal Justice policy team, overseeing the development of strategy and investments to reduce crime and improve the justice system.

She joined Arnold Ventures after serving as senior policy adviser for the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, where she developed and oversaw state and local grant programs to support agencies and policymakers in improving their systems and achieving better outcomes.

Previously, Julie worked as a senior policy associate for the Vera Institute of Justice, providing assistance to state and local policymakers on criminal justice policy and implementation. Julie also practiced law at Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb. In addition, she served as a judicial clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Julie earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a law degree from New York University (NYU) School of Law, where she served as editor-in-chief of the NYU Law Review.