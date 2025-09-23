Filevine Raises $400M with Insight, Accel, and Halo Fund to Scale Legal Intelligence

Leading software investors with deep category expertise saw clear product-market momentum, accelerating AI adoption, and a durable business built over the course of the past decade.

SALT LAKE CITY/PRNewswire – Filevine, the pioneer of the Legal Operating Intelligence System, has raised $400 million in an all-equity financing, underscoring investor confidence in both the legal tech market and Filevine’s growing market share. Over a 15-month period, Filevine closed two funding rounds. The first was led by Insight Partners, followed by a larger subsequent round that brought in Accel and Halo Fund to co-lead alongside Insight Partners, with participation from previous investors including Meritech, Stepstone, Run Ventures, and Album Ventures, reflecting strong momentum and investor conviction. New capital will allow Filevine to scale products that already show meaningful acceleration and expand AI capabilities. Additionally, this capital will fuel go-to-market strategy.

Leading software investors with deep category expertise saw clear product-market momentum, accelerating AI adoption, and a durable business built over the course of the past decade. This cements Filevine as a category-defining legal technology platform built with AI and fully integrated into the operating system legal teams rely on daily. While fragmented tools create silos and provide limited or incorrect insight, Filevine delivers one holistic AI platform giving legal teams the scale, data, and connectivity they need to deliver real business impact. No other legal tech company natively brings together emails, text messages, deadlines, contacts, documents, deposition videos (and transcripts), phone logs, notes, tasks, audit logs, intake notes, and calendars to deliver case-critical and reliable intelligence like Filevine. Filevine’s advantage is context + adoption: AI is embedded in daily legal work and already delivering results. Filevine users upload more than 20 million pages of documents daily, underscoring the platform’s scale and reliability.

The company has grown rapidly since its founding, with nearly 6,000 customers and 100,000 legal professionals using Filevine across boutique firms, government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises. Filevine’s long history of taking care of customers is evidenced by over 96% gross retention of Filevine Core, its platform and flagship product, and boasts best-in-class customer retention and Net Dollar Retention over 120%.

Filevine will use proceeds from the raise to further its lead in serving litigators, attract top talent, and deepen its base of enterprise and government customers. With its scale, proprietary data, and embedded AI, the company is positioned to define the future of the legal technology market.

“Some early versions of legal AI forced lawyers to work in two systems: their systems of record and their AI tools. But that framework isn’t what the market demands. Filevine embeds intelligence into the DNA of daily legal work, with the first true legal operating intelligence system. Every task a legal professional completes should be augmented with intelligence,” said Ryan Anderson, Founder & CEO of Filevine.

Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners added: “Filevine has proven its ability to sustain tremendous growth while simultaneously capturing new opportunities and markets. We at Insight are highly impressed with Ryan and team, and we’re excited to double down with Filevine as they continue scaling into this next chapter.”

John Locke, Partner at Accel shared: “Filevine is tackling a problem that others are missing by developing a system of record where AI is seamlessly woven into every function, and scalable for small firms to enterprise operations. The company’s track record speaks for itself: consistent revenue growth, exceptional client retention, and a product that legal teams desperately need. We’re excited to back Filevine as they lead the legal tech space.”

Ryan Smith, Co-founder of Halo Fund, said: “During diligence, we saw Filevine’s AI products have heavy daily usage, with over 20% week over week growth in their cross-platform AI-chat tool. With about 130% YoY AI revenue growth, users told us they are deriving real value from Filevine’s integrated AI products.”

For more information about Filevine's Legal Operating Intelligence System that will replace disparate systems and eliminate deficient data sets for legal teams, visit https://filevine.com.

About Filevine

Filevine is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices globally. For 10+ years, Filevine has been the legal work platform of record, now it is transforming legal work into legal intelligence. Its Legal Operating Intelligence System bridges the gap between traditional case management and the advanced capabilities modern legal teams demand. Built for success, Filevine empowers elite law firms, global enterprises, and government agencies alike. With AI built-in, not bolted-on, Filevine unifies case management, document automation, communication, billing, compliance, and analytics in one intelligent platform. Recognized as a leader in legal technology, Filevine has been honored by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, The SaaS Awards, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Business Intelligence AI Excellence Award (2025). Today, thousands of firms and organizations trust Filevine to deliver speed, strategy, and measurable outcomes across every legal matter.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Bumble, CrowdStrike, Fiverr, Flipkart, Freshworks, Qualtrics, Scale, Segment, Slack, Spotify, Squarespace, Tenable, and UiPath are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 40+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel .