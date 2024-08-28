Filing a Compensation Claim as Part of Hit-and-Run Accident? Things You Should Know

It is vital to remember that these timelines are applicable in case of lawsuits and not insurance claims. Make sure to distinguish between the two.

When you are a victim of hit-and-run accident, you may be eligible for different types of compensation. If the driver has insurance, the insurance company will cover the damages. But, in case the driver is not insured, you can file for an uninsured motorist claim. The amount of your claim will depend on the extent of the damage, the severity of your injuries, and whether these injuries impact your life. Depending on the scenario, you can claim compensation for the below damages:

Medical Expenses:

As a victim, your primary area of compensation should be related to your medical insurance. This should comprise your visit to the emergency room, hospital stay, surgeries (if any), physical therapy, medications, and any other necessary treatments shortly.

Lost Wages:

If the severity of the injury prevents you from attending office for a long duration and you are subjected to bed rest for the time being, you can seek compensation for the lost wages. You are also entitled to compensation if it affects your future earnings.

Pain and Suffering:

In addition to the above costs, you can claim compensation for your physical suffering and emotional well-being. However, determining the compensation for such issues can be a complex process. You need to hire a well-established Chionuma accident attorney with a detailed understanding of the scenario. He will help file your claim and keep a detailed record of all the physical and emotional turmoil that you went through to help maximize your claims.

Property Damage:

This is quite common in such mishaps. When you are the victim, you must deal with damages to your car and other personal property. In most cases, the repair costs are high, and you must pay a hefty amount from your pocket. But when you get the compensation, you don’t have to worry about this because the compensation amount will cover all your expenses.

Punitive Damages:

The compensation for this type of damage is not guaranteed. It depends on the severity of the situation. If the guilty party is found to be a reckless driver or someone with malicious intent, they can be subjected to punitive damages. This aims to prevent the driver from committing such an offense again in the future.

How Soon Should You File A Claim for Hit-and-Run Accident?

You must be aware of the timeline for filing your claim. In Kansas, there is a strict deadline that one must adhere to if he wishes to make a compensation claim. One has two years from when the accident occurred to make a claim and file a personal injury lawsuit. If you fail to do so, then you will lose your right to seek compensation. For property damage, the timeline is a bit different. The victim has three years within which they need to file the claim.

It is vital to remember that these timelines are applicable in case of lawsuits and not insurance claims. Make sure to distinguish between the two. Insurance companies have shorter deadlines, like a few days of claim filing after the accident. Hence, you should make sure that you do so ASAP.

Summing It Up:

Understanding the legal framework is often confusing, and you can easily miss the deadline. To ensure you don’t face such a situation, hire a reliable attorney to guide you through the entire process.