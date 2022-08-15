Filing a Wrongful Death Lawsuit After a Fatal Car Accident in Boise

One of the key benefits of filing a wrongful death lawsuit is compensation for missed wages.

Losing a loved one in a car crash is a terrible fear for many Idaho residents. Unfortunately, this situation is far too common in Boise, and many family members have had to deal with the loss of a relative after a fatal collision. Although nothing can ever bring these loved ones back, legal action can provide much-needed financial support. In addition, it can provide families with a sense of justice – especially if a negligent party was clearly responsible for causing the accident. But how can you pursue legal action in this situation?

If you are suing a negligent driver on behalf of a deceased loved one, it is called a “wrongful death” lawsuit. In order to file this type of lawsuit, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Idaho. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best possible results in a highly confident manner. With help from your accident attorney, you can receive a settlement that will help you get through this difficult time. Book your consultation as soon as possible, as the statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long.

Fatal Car Accidents in Boise Are Relatively Common

Fatal car accidents occur on a fairly regular basis in Boise1. On July 21st, it was reported that a woman had lost her life in a fatal rollover crash in Boise. This individual lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road. This in turn caused the vehicle to roll, ejecting her from her seat. While she was wearing her seatbelt, police say that it was used incorrectly with the shoulder portion off.

On July 20th, it was reported that the body of an individual had been recovered from the Payette River2. This individual’s vehicle had crashed into the river for unspecified reasons.

What Are the Benefits of Filing a Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

One of the key benefits of filing a wrongful death lawsuit is compensation for missed wages. This is especially beneficial for single parents left to raise children alone on a single source of income. When you get compensation for missed future wages, you can continue to care for your family with confidence. This type of lawsuit can also provide you with compensation for medical expenses that your loved one might have incurred before their passing. In addition, a wrongful death lawsuit can provide compensation for grief and funeral expenses.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Boise, look no further than Johnson & Lundgreen, P.C. Over the years, we have assisted numerous injured plaintiffs in the Boise area, and we know how devastating fatal car accidents can be. With our assistance, you can pursue justice, hold negligent drivers accountable, and move on as best as you can. Internet research can only get you so far, so book your consultation today to get started with an effective action plan.

