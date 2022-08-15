Suing After a Fiery Semi-Truck Crash

Disfigurement is handled differently compared to a broken leg, whiplash, or and many other typical car accident injuries.

Those familiar with the trucking industry know that semis are quite prone to bursting into flames. Semi-truck fires commonly catch fire after crashes, and innocent motorists are often caught in the blast. This can of course lead to serious, life-threatening, and disfiguring injuries. But why exactly do semi-trucks catch fire so easily, and what can you do if you have been injured by one of these tragic events?

If you have been injured by a fiery semi-truck crash, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Florida as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you strive for the best possible results, which often involves a considerable financial settlement. You can use this settlement to pay for medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and any other damages you might have incurred due to the accident. The statute of limitations may prevent you from suing if you wait too long, so it’s always a good idea to book your consultation as soon as possible.

An Example of a Fiery Semi-Truck Crash in Boca Raton

On July 19th of 2022, it was reported that a fiery semi-truck crash had left one dead1. The incident occurred in Palm Beach County between Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Apparently, a vehicle was struck by a semi-truck from behind, causing it to become completely engulfed in flames. The fact that the semi-truck seems to have rear-ended the passenger vehicle suggests that the trucker was in fact to blame. In a typical rear-ender, the rear vehicle is almost always seen as the negligent party. No further details were revealed – other than the fact that the victim passed away.

Can I Sue After Being Burned in a Crash?

After being involved in a fiery semi-truck accident, you may suffer considerably from burn injuries2. These injuries are somewhat unique in the legal world, as they often cause disfigurement. Disfigurement is handled differently compared to a broken leg, whiplash, or and many other typical car accident injuries. This is because disfigurement affects your psychological well-being as well as your physical well-being. This means that you can recover non-economic and economic damages as a result of your injury. For example, if you have suffered disfiguring facial burns, you might receive a multi-million-dollar settlement that reflects the effect this will have on your life in the future.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Boca Raton, look no further than The Law Office of Bernstein & Polsky. With our assistance, you can strive for the best possible results and fight for the settlement you need and deserve. We know that semi-truck crashes can be traumatic, life-changing, and devastating. Throw fire into the mix, and the situation becomes even worse. But you’re not alone in this fight. Book your consultation today, and we can help you fight for justice in an effective, confident manner.

