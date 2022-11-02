Filing for an Uncontested Divorce? Here’s Everything You Should Know

One of the main things that couples on the verge of a divorce struggle with are the difference between uncontested and contested divorce.

If you and your soon-to-be ex-spouse agree on the divorce, then you may be heading to filing for an uncontested divorce. Luckily, these are cheaper and faster than regular divorces, but there are some things you should know before getting started.

Divorce has many terms and procedures that may be confusing to many people. Each type of divorce means something different, so your situation determines which procedure you’ll use. If you want to know more about uncontested divorce and how to get one, keep on reading.

What is an Uncontested Divorce?

Since there are different types of divorce, you’re probably wondering what exactly an uncontested divorce is. Essentially, this is when a couple has agreed on major issues, such as:

Child custody

Visitation

Child support

Spousal support

Division of property

In many states, the uncontested divorce procedure is quicker than a contested divorce. Additionally, it has many benefits, such as not having to go to a courtroom. If you need more information about how uncontested divorce works in your state, you should find an attorney near you, so they explain in detail how this type of divorce works and its benefits.

Uncontested Divorce vs. Contested Divorce

An uncontested divorce means you have an agreement on all issues, so you don’t have to deal with the court system. A contested divorce, on the other hand, means the judge decides about your case and issues because you and your spouse can’t agree.

The problem with contested divorces is that they can be expensive and last for a long time. This includes:

Filing a complaint

Filing other documents (net worth, financial statements)

Going to trial with witnesses

Serving and answering motions

If you want to avoid this unpleasant situation, you can always contact a divorce attorney. For example, if you’re from Orlando, Florida, you can reach out to Timothy W. Terry – An uncontested Divorce Lawyer. This experienced attorney can help you reach an agreement without having to go to trial, saving you plenty of time, stress, and money.

How to Get an Uncontested Divorce

The first step to protecting yourself in an uncontested divorce is to hire an experienced attorney that specializes in this type of divorce. You must ensure your papers are filed and served correctly to avoid making any mistakes.

If you have any doubts about filling out your papers, you can always consult with Orlando Divorce Lawyers, and they’ll ensure to serve every document properly. After doing so, your spouse must sign the papers you’ve prepared for them. Again, check with your lawyer whether you’re both following the procedure correctly.

In many states, after your spouse files a response, your lawyer will prepare a Settlement Agreement or Stipulation of Settlement to include in your divorce.

However, there are other ways you can file for divorce. One way is doing your uncontested divorce online, where you can find your forms and instructions based on the state you live. It’s crucial you provide accurate information and check with your lawyer about how to file and serve the documents. Luckily, in many states, uncontested divorce is awarded in a few weeks or months.