FirmPilot Releases Version 2.0 Bringing Firms Even More Simplified Marketing with Its AI-driven Application

MIAMI, FL — FirmPilot announced the release of its new FirmPilot application, a significant upgrade to its marketing platform. The new version transforms the user experience with smarter AI capabilities, simplified tracking, and deeper analytical reporting.

“Law firm SEO is highly competitive and our AI and data-centric approach gives firms a much needed edge,” said Jake Soffer, CEO at FirmPilot. “FirmPilot 2.0 is built to help our clients execute faster, understand performance at a glance, and drive growth with confidence.”

“Traditional marketing is slow and reactive. With AI-driven insights from FirmPilot, we’re proactive,” said George Telquist, CEO and managing attorney at Telaré Law. “We love that it is constantly improving, staying ahead of Google updates, and attracting the right cases.”

Key updates include improvements to its blog, social media, and Google Business Profile agents. By giving firms agentic AI for marketing, the smarter system works in the background 24/7, making sure firms’ content, SEO, and results are consistently being updated to outperform competitors.

Enhancements include:

Smarter AI Content: FirmPilot’s AI agents received updates for creating high-quality, hyper-relevant posts made to outrank competitors. Additionally, advancements in GEO were added to place FirmPilot clients in AI Overviews and tools like ChatGPT.

Taking place after the company’s rebrand in April, the new application is much more dynamic and innovative.

With this release, FirmPilot reinforces its position at the forefront of AI-powered legal marketing and sets a new standard for how law firms grow online.

About FirmPilot

The leader in AI legal marketing, FirmPilot offers law firms a modern platform to grow their business built entirely on data and intelligence. By crafting customized, data-driven strategies that help firms outsmart—not outspend—the competition, FirmPilot empowers innovative law firms to achieve strategic growth. Trusted by firms nationwide and backed by leading investors including Blumberg Capital, HubSpot Ventures, Thomson Reuters Ventures, Valor Ventures, SaaS Ventures, FJ Labs, and Connexa Capital, learn more at www.FirmPilot.com.