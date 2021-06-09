Fisher-Price Recalls Thousands of Infant Gliders After 4 Infant Deaths

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of infant soothers after receiving four reports of infants dying.

Parents, listen up. Earlier this week, Fisher-Price announced a recall for certain models of its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after it received reports of four infants dying. According to the reports, the infants were “placed on their backs unrestrained in the devices and later found on their stomachs.” The popular baby product is designed to “mimic the motion of a baby being rocked in someone’s arms.”

The tragic deaths happened between April 2019 and February 2020. During that time, a “4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado” lost their lives.

In addition to the soothers, Fisher-Price is also recalling another product, the 2-in-1 Soothe ’n Play Glider. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths linked to that particular product. It is just being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

When commenting on the matter, CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler said, “Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers, and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

A Fisher-Price spokesperson also chimed in and said:

“We believe that every child should grow up in an environment surrounded by purposeful products that have been designed to keep them safe…As part of our commitment to safety, we have added respected leaders in quality, safety, and compliance; recently formed the Medical and Scientific Safety Council (MSSC) comprised of renowned pediatricians; and launched the Safe Start education campaign focused on engaging parents and caregivers in important conversations about the safety, health, and development of babies and children.”

According to the recall, about 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold to consumers between January 2014 and December 2020 for between $108 and $125.

