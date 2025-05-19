FisherBroyles Adds Delaware Office with Veteran Litigator Brian Tome

Firm expands into Wilmington, strengthening litigation bench with team of attorneys.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added an office in Wilmington, Delaware, with the addition of accomplished litigator Brian Tome. Tome joins from Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C, bringing significant trial experience and a diverse litigation portfolio that spans toxic tort, product liability, asbestos litigation and institutional liability defense. He is accompanied by one attorney and two staff members, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in the region.

This move marks a strategic addition for FisherBroyles in one of the nation’s most significant legal jurisdictions, strengthening the firm’s footprint in complex litigation, civil trial work and risk management. Tome’s practice involves representing corporations, nonprofits, insurers and individuals in high-exposure cases in both state and federal courts across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He has served as lead counsel in a range of matters involving environmental disputes, professional and product liability, and claims brought under Delaware’s Child Victims Act, defending churches, schools and youth organizations.

“I’m honored to join FisherBroyles and to help establish the firm’s Delaware presence,” said Tome. “This is a pivotal opportunity to bring our litigation team’s capabilities to a platform that values flexibility, innovation and client-first service. With the firm’s national reach and collaborative culture, we’re better positioned to deliver sophisticated, cost-effective legal solutions in even the most complex matters.”

A graduate of Widener University, Tome previously served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Dexter M. Thompson, Jr. of the Circuit Court for Cecil County Maryland. His civil litigation work spans nearly two decades, marked by consistent results in cases involving personal injury, construction claims and high-volume asbestos defense.

“Brian brings exactly the kind of leadership, subject matter knowledge and trial skill we look for when expanding in a key jurisdiction like Delaware,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “His track record in complex, high-stakes litigation and his familiarity with the Delaware court system make him the ideal attorney to anchor our presence in this market. With Brian and his team onboard, we’re reinforcing the caliber of advocacy that our clients can expect in Delaware and beyond.”

As the only nontraditional law firm to have ever been ranked in The Am Law 200, FisherBroyles continues to transform the legal industry with its partner-led model that eliminates traditional firm overhead while offering elite legal counsel. The opening of the Delaware office marks another milestone in FisherBroyles’ continued growth as a global law firm.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.

