FisherBroyles Attorneys Named to 2025 Best Lawyers® Women in the Law

Recognition highlights 16 female lawyers across 17 practice areas.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional firm to have been ranked in The Am Law 200, is proud to announce that Best Lawyers® has recognized 16 FisherBroyles attorneys in its 10th Annual Women in the Law for 2025. Their inclusion is based on having been recognized in the current 2025 edition of Best Lawyers in America® and The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® and reflects their exceptional contributions to the legal profession, all based on peer-recommendations from their colleagues in the industry.

The Best Lawyers® Women in the Law publication is a celebrated addition to Best Lawyers’ widely respected rankings, which recognize the top legal talent across the U.S. With rankings based on exhaustive peer review surveys, this edition highlights women who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence, with their inclusion being considered one of the highest honors in the legal industry.

“We are thrilled to see so many of the talented women at FisherBroyles recognized in the 2025 Best Lawyers Women in the Law edition,” said Cara Crowley-Weber, partner and chair of the Culture and Inclusion Committee. “These honors speak volumes about the incredible work these attorneys do for our clients and our firm every day. Their recognition reflects not only their individual excellence, but also the meaningful strides women are making across the legal profession. At FisherBroyles, we’re proud to support a culture where everyone has the opportunity to lead, grow and thrive.”

The following FisherBroyles attorneys were named in the Best Lawyers® Women in the Law 2025 edition:

The Best Lawyers® recognition is based on a rigorous peer-review process, with lawyers evaluating their peers’ professional abilities. This prestigious honor is particularly meaningful as it highlights the top 5% of legal talent in private practice, while The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® identifies rising stars who demonstrate outstanding potential.

FisherBroyles is proud to be represented by these accomplished women who exemplify the firm’s commitment to excellence in all areas of legal practice.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.