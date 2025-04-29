FisherBroyles Bolsters East and West Coast Teams with the Additions of Attorneys Rick Antonoff and Breyon Davis

Antonoff and Davis bring combined 47 years of corporate and litigation experience to FisherBroyles.

ATLANTA —FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has expanded its East and West Coast presence with the addition of finance and bankruptcy veteran Rick Antonoff in New York and litigation pro Breyon “Bree” Davis in Los Angeles.

Antonoff joins FisherBroyles as a partner in the firm’s bankruptcy, financial restructuring and reorganization practice areas. With more than 30 years of experience, he has represented banks, financial institutions, direct lenders, alternative investment funds, private equity firms, assets managers, trade creditors and other parties as secured and unsecured creditors in bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court workouts. His experience spans multiple asset classes and industries including retail, real estate, energy, technology, maritime, art, telecommunications, media, aviation and automobiles.

Most recently, Antonoff spent over a decade as partner with Am Law 100 firm Blank Rome LLP. Prior to that, he was a partner at global firms Clifford Chance LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

“The addition of Rick, with an impressive background and strong reputation, immediately enhances our already formidable finance and bankruptcy practice groups,” said Jess Bahs, managing partner of FisherBroyles’ Corporate Group and chair of the firm’s Tax Group. “He has spent more than three decades navigating complex insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings across a variety of asset classes and industries. His leadership will not only elevate our capabilities but will also provide tremendous value to our clients as we continue to expand our practice.”

In addition to his bankruptcy and restructuring work, Antonoff advises litigation funders on structuring and documenting transactions and navigating ethical and professional responsibility issues. He also represents foreign trustees in cross-border insolvency proceedings and buyers of distressed assets in and out of formal bankruptcy proceedings. Antonoff has significant experience in intercreditor disputes and defending parties in preference and fraudulent transfer litigation.

A member of the Bankruptcy and Corporate Reorganization Committee of the New York City Bar Association, Antonoff serves as co-chair of its Cross-Border Insolvency subcommittee. He has also been selected multiple times as an observer to the United Nations Conference on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Insolvency Working Group.

Davis joins FisherBroyles with nearly 15 years of experience in civil pretrial and trial services, commercial, employment and entertainment litigation. Licensed in Washington and California, she formerly founded her solo law practice in 2010.

Davis represents clients across various industries, including hospitality, entertainment, real estate, and product development and sales. She has engaged in all aspects of litigation and trials in state and federal courts, including partnership disputes, claims for misappropriation of trade secrets, contract breaches and business torts.

“Bree brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in civil and commercial litigation, along with a proven track record resolving complex disputes,” said Tom Lundin, managing partner of FisherBroyles’ Litigation Group. “Her strategic approach and broad experience bolster our talented litigation group. Our litigators provide a full range of services tailored to the specific needs of our clients, and Bree’s capabilities have made her a seamless addition to our team.”

Davis also spearheaded a multi-plaintiff lawsuit on behalf of more than 100 participants against one of the largest artist and entertainment unions in the nation, successfully bringing the matter to appellate mediation in the Central District of California. Additionally, she has negotiated commercial lease agreements and defended and prosecuted unlawful detainers, premises liability complaints and labor- and employment-related disputes.

The addition of Antonoff and Davis reflects FisherBroyles’ commitment to bringing in top-tier talent to strengthen its industry-leading teams on both coasts, ensuring innovative client service across a diverse range of sectors, from commercial litigation and banking and financial services.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Kevin Broyles.

