FisherBroyles Expands Global Network to Hong Kong

Looking ahead, FisherBroyles expects to bolster its international expansion in 2026, with plans to grow its footprint across Europe.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the first, and among the largest distributed law firms in the world, announced the expansion of its global network to Hong Kong through an affiliation with Man & Tsang LLP. This strategic affiliation reinforces FisherBroyles’ commitment to delivering innovative, client-centric legal services in 30 markets in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The Hong Kong firm expects to expand its local capabilities over the course of 2026, with anticipated practice area offerings to follow shortly. Its founding partners are Sophia Man, a market-leading financial services lawyer with over 24 years of experience, and Jack Tsang, an experienced corporate M&A lawyer for FisherBroyles with 15 years of experience.

Man advises trustees, fund managers, custodians and employers on pension products, retail funds, fund formation, restructurings and regulatory matters, with a particular focus on pensions. She is widely recognized for her work with pension providers and currently serves as chair of the Law Society of Hong Kong’s Retirement Schemes Committee, as well as being a certified trust practitioner accredited by the Hong Kong Trustees’ Association.

Said Man, “I have long admired the innovation and reputation of FisherBroyles in the United States and the number of market leading veteran lawyers who have chosen to join the firm over the past 24 years. I very much look forward to getting to know them in the coming months and to maintaining the highest professional standards in serving our clients through this strategic affiliation.”

Tsang, who recently relocated from London to Hong Kong, previously worked at Magic Circle and Silver Circle law firms in Hong Kong and London and has experience in complex cross-border M&A, private equity and venture capital transactions for Asian, U.K. and Middle East clients. He has advised on a number of IFLR- and ALB-award-winning public and private M&A and capital markets transactions in Hong Kong and London.

“I am delighted to be back in Hong Kong to lead our growth in the region,” added Tsang. “We expect to offer local Hong Kong law capability as well as New York, English and Australian law capabilities. Additionally, the FisherBroyles network gives our Asia-Pacific clients unmatched access to legal expertise in over 50 practice areas across 30 markets in the United States, Europe and Latin America.”

Managing partners of FisherBroyles, James M. Fisher II and Kevin E. Broyles, jointly expressed their strong support for the strategic affiliation:

“International expansion is an important pillar of our growth strategy, and we are thoroughly delighted to welcome Sophia on board, alongside Jack whom we’ve had the pleasure of working with for a number of years. Her market-leading expertise in Hong Kong in the funds and financial services sector is unrivaled and we look forward to working with her. This affiliation enhances our ability to advise multi-national corporations and financial institutions and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, high‑quality legal solutions to clients globally. We are only at the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

Looking ahead, FisherBroyles expects to bolster its international expansion in 2026, with plans to grow its footprint across Europe following its entry into the London market in 2020, consistent with its forward-looking strategy of uniting local knowledge and global infrastructure to offer sophisticated, client‑tailored legal advice.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 30 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.