FisherBroyles Expands IP and Corporate Practices Groups with Key Hires

DENVER — FisherBroyles, LLP, the first and one of the largest distributed law firms in the world, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in the Am Law 200, is proud to announce the continued growth of its intellectual property (IP) and corporate practices groups through strategic hires across its Washington, D.C., and Palo Alto, Calif., offices.

The addition of the new D.C. patent group, led by practice group leader T.J. DoVale, managing partner, intellectual property at FisherBroyles, includes highly experienced attorneys Roger Browdy, James Mrose, Ronni Jillions and Aoi Nawashiro, adding to FisherBroyles’ deep bench of IP expertise and enhancing its proven ability to provide comprehensive services in patent prosecution, litigation and trademark law.

“As we continue to grow, the addition of top-tier legal talent demonstrates our firm’s dedication to providing the highest level of service across various practice areas,” said James M. Fisher II, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “The collective expertise of these attorneys will not only strengthen our firm’s intellectual property practice but also provide our clients with innovative and strategic solutions tailored to their unique needs. We aim to empower our clients, from startups to established enterprises, to navigate complex practice areas with confidence.”

Browdy brings a wealth of experience in patent prosecution and litigation, with a strong emphasis in chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology areas and in trademark law. He is known for his expertise in complex patent issues and has successfully represented clients in high-stakes litigation.

Mrose specializes in patent prosecution and proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and has extensive experience across various technological sectors, including medical devices and telecommunications. His strategic approach includes conducting due diligence investigations and advising clients on patent-related matters.

Jillions’ experience includes all areas of patent prosecution, including medical imaging devices, neural networks and computer hardware. Jillions has represented clients in trademark registrations and proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, adding depth to the group’s trademark prosecution capabilities.

Nawashiro specializes in trademark and copyright law and provides expertise in managing intellectual property portfolios, both domestically and internationally. Nawashiro also handles trademark enforcement and counsels clients on complex copyright infringement and protection issues.

In addition to the growth in D.C., FisherBroyles has expanded its corporate practice on the West Coast by welcoming Julian Zou to its Palo Alto office. Led by practice group leader Jess Bahs, Zou brings decades of experience in U.S.-China mergers, acquisitions and cross-border financings.

“Zou’s work in corporate finance and public capital market transactions for China-focused companies will be invaluable in serving FisherBroyles’ corporate clients,” said Kevin Broyles, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “These recent hires reinforce the firm’s position as a leader in the distributed law firm model and demonstrate its commitment to attracting top talent across multiple practice areas.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Broyles. Its growth in key markets like Washington, D.C., and Palo Alto highlights the success of its unique distributed model, which enables the firm to offer clients high-quality legal services without the overhead of traditional law firms.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and world’s largest distributed law firm partnership. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 25 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.

