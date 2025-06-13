FisherBroyles Expands LA Office with Seasoned IP Attorney Pedro Suarez

Former Air Force engineer brings deep knowledge in AI, advanced software and wireless technologies.

ATLANTA — FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has bolstered its Los Angeles office with the addition of Pedro Suarez as a partner in its intellectual property and patent prosecution practice groups.

With a distinguished career that bridges cutting-edge engineering and intellectual property law, Suarez brings over two decades of combined legal and technical experience to FisherBroyles. He focuses on patent prosecution and strategic IP counseling with a particular emphasis on AI/machine learning, complex software systems, wireless communications (4G, 5G, 6G), medical devices and vaporizers. His work spans patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, open-source licensing, international IP strategy and litigation counseling.

“Joining FisherBroyles is an important opportunity for me to provide clients with even more agile, creative and business-aligned IP strategies,” said Suarez. “The firm’s collaborative culture and distributed model are ideally suited to helping clients innovate and grow in today’s tech environment. I look forward to working with the talented IP team to protect and strengthen the intellectual assets that drive our clients’ success.”

Suarez previously practiced at premier IP firms Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP and Mintz Levin. He has consistently been recognized for his excellence in intellectual property law, including being named a Patent Star (2022-2024) by Managing Intellectual Property, one of San Diego Business Journal’s Leaders of influence in Technology (2024), a Top Intellectual Property Lawyer by the Daily Journal (2021) and among San Diego Daily Transcript’s Top Attorneys (2010).

In addition to his legal work, Suarez brings more than 12 years of engineering experience, including roles with the U.S. Air Force, National Security Agency, and leading technology companies such as KLA Instruments and Litton/TASC. A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Suarez holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering, during which he deployed and published facial recognition algorithms in IEEE journals.

“Pedro is an outstanding addition to our already robust IP and patent bench,” said James Fisher II, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “His rare combination of real-world engineering experience and technical legal knowledge, especially in emerging technologies like AI and advanced communications, will provide immediate value to our clients. He represents the kind of deep, technical excellence and innovative legal judgement we value at FisherBroyles.”

Suarez is admitted to practice in California and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The addition of Suarez underscores FisherBroyles’ continued strategic growth in the intellectual property and technology sectors, reinforcing its commitment to delivering sophisticated legal counsel across emerging industries. As the only nontraditional law firm to have ever been ranked in The Am Law 200, FisherBroyles continues to transform the legal landscape by providing clients with elite IP service through modern and efficient platform.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Fisher and Kevin Broyles.

