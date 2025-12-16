FisherBroyles Expands Milwaukee Presence with Veteran Corporate and Securities Attorney

Former public company general counsel brings deep transactional and governance experience to FisherBroyles.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has bolstered its Milwaukee office with the addition of Jeff Lane as a partner. Lane brings decades of high-level corporate governance, transactional and securities experience to FisherBroyles’ nationally recognized corporate practice.

Lane’s distinguished career includes serving as executive vice president and general counsel of MGIC Investment Corporation, the NYSE-listed parent of leading residential private mortgage insurer Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation. Prior to his in-house leadership role, Lane was a corporate and securities partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, where he advised public and private companies on a wide range of transactional and governance matters.

“Delivering superior results, adding value and making a positive difference for clients has been my focus during my entire career,” said Lane. “The structure of FisherBroyles will enable me to pursue these goals efficiently through technology and collaboration with top tier lawyers who share the same values.”

His experience spans mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, public and private financings, securities law compliance, corporate governance, crisis management and counseling executive leadership and independent directors. Lane has also managed high-stakes litigation and arbitration, including hands-on experience with SEC enforcement investigations, giving him a uniquely comprehensive perspective on corporate risk and strategic growth.

“Jeff brings a combination of boardroom experience, steady crisis management and transactional knowledge that clients depend on in their most complex moments,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “His track record at the highest levels of corporate leadership speaks for itself, and his perspective as both outside counsel and a longtime general counsel will be a tremendous asset to our platform.”

Lane’s arrival further advances FisherBroyles’ commitment to scaling a modern, national platform that attracts seasoned practitioners and equips them to serve clients with greater reach.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

