FisherBroyles Grows IP Group, Adds Partner Tiffany Williams in Atlanta

Registered patent attorney brings more than 20 years of IP practice to firm.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has added partner Tiffany Williams to its Atlanta office, bolstering its intellectual property, patent, trademark and brand management practice areas.

Williams is a registered patent attorney with a robust IP practice that spans more than two decades. Her legal experience includes IP valuation and monetization, opinions, licensing and due diligence; patent procurement, portfolio management and operational freedom; patent litigation and validity challenges; trade secret and unfair competition; trademark procurement and enforcement; and copyright litigation.

Dedicated to fully leveraging IP into overall business strategies, she works with clients across a diverse array of technologies and industries, including aviation, nautical, medical devices, electronic devices, chemicals and materials, industrial mechanical and consumer mechanical.

She has negotiated IP license and transfer agreements on behalf of suppliers and customers and has initiated and defended patent validity challenges before the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), International Trade Commission, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and district court venues.

“My passion is counseling clients on how to protect their brands and innovations. Joining a law firm that has disrupted the industry by combining exceptional legal service with outstanding value is incredibly exciting,” said Williams. “I’m thrilled to join FisherBroyles and look forward to working alongside my colleagues to support our clients and their legal needs.”

Before becoming an attorney, Williams worked as a chemical engineer, senior process engineer, quality systems manager and Six Sigma Black Belt-certified professional at renowned companies such as ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Armstrong World Industries and Graphic Packaging International (formerly Riverwood International). Her time with ExxonMobil, where she worked directly with the R&D group to gather experimental data for patent applications, led to her eventual decision to pursue a career in patent law.

Williams previously spent 15 years with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, where she served as an associate and partner in the Mechanical and Medical Devices Patent Group and chaired its Patent Best Practices Committee.

“Tiffany’s engineering background, along with her comprehensive IP practice, makes her an ideal addition to our already strong and versatile IP group,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “Her depth of knowledge and experience across diverse and varied industries will benefit our partners and clients alike, and we’re pleased to welcome her to the team.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.