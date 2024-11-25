FisherBroyles Highlighted in 15th Edition of Best Law Firms® Rankings by Best Lawyers® for 2025

Firm Recognized Nationally in Eight Categories and Regionally in 40 Categories Across 33 Markets

DENVER—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has announced that it has been named in the 15th edition of the United States Best Law Firms® national and regional rankings for 2025.

FisherBroyles received national recognition in eight categories and was acknowledged in 40 categories and 33 geographic markets across three metropolitan tiers.

“We’re proud to once again be counted among the United States’ top law firms and named in Best Lawyers’ Best Law Firms for 2025,” said James M. Fisher II, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “The recognition is indicative of our firm’s outstanding attorneys, their breadth of knowledge and experience and the high quality of their work.”

Best Lawyers® is widely regarded as the oldest and most respected peer review research and rankings company in the legal industry. Its rigorous evaluations and rankings highlight top firms and distinguished practices for their quality, specialized knowledge and commitment to excellence. The rankings are based on Best Law Firms’ methodology, which combines in-depth client and peer evaluations with comprehensive data on legal skillsets, achievements and client successes, all collected through a submission process managed by Best Lawyers.

“This achievement reinforces FisherBroyles’ position not only as a leader in distributed law but also as one of the country’s top firms overall,” added Kevin Broyles, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “It demonstrates the innovation and impact of our distributed model, as well as our firm’s collective commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients.”

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002.

FisherBroyles was recognized in the following categories and markets across three national and metropolitan tiers:

National Tier 1

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Patent Law

Real Estate Law

Technology Law

National Tier 2

Transportation Law

National Tier 3

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Corporate Law

Litigation – Patent

Metropolitan Tier 1

Atlanta Technology Law

Cleveland Litigation – Bankruptcy

Colorado Litigation – Intellectual Property Patent Law

Columbus, Ohio Litigation – Health Care

Detroit Information Technology Law Tax Law

Fort Myers, Fla. Commercial Litigation

Philadelphia Patent Law

Washington, D.C. Real Estate Law



Metropolitan Tier 2

Atlanta Corporate Law Real Estate Law

Charlotte, N.C. Patent Law

Cleveland Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Real Estate Law Transportation Law

Columbus, Ohio Insurance Law

Dallas/Fort Worth Construction Law

Detroit Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Fort Myers, Fla. Litigation – Construction Litigation – Real Estate Real Estate Law

Houston Technology Law

Miami Commercial Litigation

New Jersey Trademark Law

Philadelphia Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent

Seattle Patent Law Technology Law

Washington, D.C. Litigation – Labor and Employment



Metropolitan Tier 3

Atlanta Litigation – Intellectual Property

Boston Litigation – Intellectual Property

Charlotte, N.C. Litigation – Intellectual Property

Chicago Litigation – Intellectual Property

Cleveland Banking and Finance Law Financial Services Regulation Law Patent Law

Columbus, Ohio Commercial Litigation Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Dallas/Fort Worth Real Estate Law

Detroit Corporate Law Litigation – Intellectual Property Mergers and Acquisitions Law Patent Law

Houston Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

San Diego Real Estate Law

Seattle Litigation – Patent

Washington, D.C. Employment Law – Management Litigation – Patent Trusts and Estates



About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and world’s largest distributed law firm partnership. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 25 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.

