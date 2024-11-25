FisherBroyles Highlighted in 15th Edition of Best Law Firms® Rankings by Best Lawyers® for 2025

Firm Recognized Nationally in Eight Categories and Regionally in 40 Categories Across 33 Markets
DENVER—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, and the only nontraditional law firm to be ranked in The Am Law 200, has announced that it has been named in the 15th edition of the United States Best Law Firms® national and regional rankings for 2025.
FisherBroyles received national recognition in eight categories and was acknowledged in 40 categories and 33 geographic markets across three metropolitan tiers.
“We’re proud to once again be counted among the United States’ top law firms and named in Best Lawyers’ Best Law Firms for 2025,” said James M. Fisher II, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “The recognition is indicative of our firm’s outstanding attorneys, their breadth of knowledge and experience and the high quality of their work.”
Best Lawyers® is widely regarded as the oldest and most respected peer review research and rankings company in the legal industry. Its rigorous evaluations and rankings highlight top firms and distinguished practices for their quality, specialized knowledge and commitment to excellence. The rankings are based on Best Law Firms’ methodology, which combines in-depth client and peer evaluations with comprehensive data on legal skillsets, achievements and client successes, all collected through a submission process managed by Best Lawyers.
“This achievement reinforces FisherBroyles’ position not only as a leader in distributed law but also as one of the country’s top firms overall,” added Kevin Broyles, co-founder and co-managing partner of FisherBroyles. “It demonstrates the innovation and impact of our distributed model, as well as our firm’s collective commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients.”
FisherBroyles was founded in 2002.
FisherBroyles was recognized in the following categories and markets across three national and metropolitan tiers:
National Tier 1
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Patent Law
- Real Estate Law
- Technology Law
National Tier 2
- Transportation Law
National Tier 3
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Corporate Law
- Litigation – Patent
Metropolitan Tier 1
- Atlanta
- Technology Law
- Cleveland
- Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Colorado
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Patent Law
- Columbus, Ohio
- Litigation – Health Care
- Detroit
- Information Technology Law
- Tax Law
- Fort Myers, Fla.
- Commercial Litigation
- Philadelphia
- Patent Law
- Washington, D.C.
- Real Estate Law
Metropolitan Tier 2
- Atlanta
- Corporate Law
- Real Estate Law
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Patent Law
- Cleveland
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Real Estate Law
- Transportation Law
- Columbus, Ohio
- Insurance Law
- Dallas/Fort Worth
- Construction Law
- Detroit
- Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)
- Fort Myers, Fla.
- Litigation – Construction
- Litigation – Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Houston
- Technology Law
- Miami
- Commercial Litigation
- New Jersey
- Trademark Law
- Philadelphia
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Litigation – Patent
- Seattle
- Patent Law
- Technology Law
- Washington, D.C.
- Litigation – Labor and Employment
Metropolitan Tier 3
- Atlanta
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Boston
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Chicago
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Cleveland
- Banking and Finance Law
- Financial Services Regulation Law
- Patent Law
- Columbus, Ohio
- Commercial Litigation
- Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
- Dallas/Fort Worth
- Real Estate Law
- Detroit
- Corporate Law
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Patent Law
- Houston
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
- San Diego
- Real Estate Law
- Seattle
- Litigation – Patent
- Washington, D.C.
- Employment Law – Management
- Litigation – Patent
- Trusts and Estates
About FisherBroyles, LLP
Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and world’s largest distributed law firm partnership. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 25 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.
These materials have been prepared for informational purposes only, are not legal advice, and under rules applicable to the professional conduct of attorneys in various jurisdictions may be considered advertising materials. This information is not intended to create an attorney-client or similar relationship. Whether you need legal services and which lawyer you select are important decisions that should not be based on these materials alone.
