FisherBroyles Welcomes Partner Brad A. Molotsky in Philadelphia

Molotsky deepens firm’s Real Estate and Corporate Practices.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has continued its strategic growth trajectory with the addition of corporate and real estate attorney Brad A. Molotsky in Philadelphia. Molotsky comes to FisherBroyles from Duane Morris LLP, where he spent the previous 10 years practicing real estate law and served as co-head of the firm’s opportunity zones group. He becomes the sixth partner to join FisherBroyles so far in 2026.

Molotsky focuses his real estate practice on opportunity zone fund creation and fund deployment; financing; public-private partnerships; real estate joint ventures, including mixed-use, life sciences and multifamily development; commercial leasing, with an emphasis on cannabis businesses; and acquisitions and divestitures.

He also brings experience in ESG law; public company issues such as enterprise risk, internal audit and compensation; and energy efficiency, sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

Molotsky is nationally recognized for his opportunity zone work and has received numerous accolades for legal excellence. Some of his professional acknowledgements include OZ Magazine (2020), The Philadelphia Inquirer (2020, 2019), The Legal Intelligencer (2019), Philadelphia Business Journal (2018, 2014) and NJBIZ (2013). He also has earned an AV Preeminent® peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell®.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brad ­to the FisherBroyles team,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “His impressive opportunity zone work and related real estate experience, along with his broad corporate capabilities, will directly benefit our clients and elevate our already exceptional real estate and corporate practice groups.”

Prior to joining Duane Morris, Molotsky served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Brandywine Realty Trust, where he was responsible for all legal operations of the company, including acquisitions and divestitures, financings, joint ventures, board matters, insurance procurement, litigation oversight, SEC filing oversight and the legal aspects of capital raising. He previously spent eight years as an attorney at Pepper Hamilton & Scheetz, later Pepper Hamilton LLP, and following a merger, Troutman Pepper.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 31 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at http://www.fisherbroyles.com/ to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.