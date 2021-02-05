Five Quick Tips for Hiring Reliable Home Movers

If you’ve any questions to ask potential moving companies at any point, don’t be afraid to let them know – a reliable and good quality company will be more than happy to answer.

Hiring a reliable moving company is one the most important things to get right when planning to move house. The company you choose will be trusted with your belongings, and with the job of getting them to your new home in one piece, so you certainly want to make sure that you’ve gone with the right company!

Here are just five quick tips you can use to help you hire the most reliable home moving company for you.

Ask Family and Friends for Recommendations

Often one of the best ways that you can get a good idea of a moving company’s reliability and quality is by asking anyone you know who has used the company in the past.

When you’ve announced you are moving, ask friends and family which moving companies they have used in the past and what they thought of the service they received.

Customer experiences can tell you a lot about the company themselves, so this is always a great way to get an idea of just how good a company is.

Compare on MoversRun

Here at MoversRun, you can explore the many different removal companies in your area and take some time to read up before deciding which one is right for you.

Doing your moving company research here is certainly far less time-consuming than Googling each company manually, and the summary of each company will allow you to see a quick overview of what each moving company offers.

The time you save by finding potential moving companies on our site can certainly free up plenty of other much-needed time in the run up to the day of the big move. We strive to make your search for the perfect movers much easier, so why not give our service a try and see what a difference we could make for you?

Always Check for Insurance

You need to make sure that you and your property are covered in the event that there is any damage during the move.

All moving companies should have proper insurance policies set in place, allowing them to cover themselves in the event of accidental damage to a client’s property. If your moving company does not have this sort of insurance, chances are that they will not be able to cover any damage to your belongings, leaving you potentially missing well-loved items with no way of replacing them and no compensation.

Moving companies should clarify on their website whether or not they have the proper insurance, with many using insurance badges to identify this on their site. If you cannot find any such indicators on the site, you might want to get in touch over the phone and ask for yourself.

Read the Reviews Thoroughly

Similarly to asking for recommendations from family and friends, giving the reviews of each company that are available online a full read over will allow you to get a decent indicator of whether or not this is the right moving company for you.

While many companies will have reviews available on their own official website, these won’t likely always be particularly reliable, as the company themselves will have cherry-picked the most complimentary reviews to show to potential customers visiting the site.

The best way to ensure that the reviews you are reading are true and objective, you’re better off looking at sites such as Facebook and Yelp, where the reviews are not moderated by the company. This is likely to give you a more honest and accurate picture of the customer experience provided by different companies.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask Questions

When you’re researching into all these different moving companies, make sure you ask any questions that you might have along the way.

Trusting a company with all of your belongings is no small thing, so you naturally might have some questions you want to ask regarding experience, pricing, strategy and other subjects relating to the work they will be taking on for you.

If you don’t ask these questions, you could be leaving yourself with a lot more confusion over whether or not you’ve chosen the right company for you – which will leave you with plenty of unnecessary added stress in the lead-up to moving day.

If you’ve any questions to ask potential moving companies at any point, don’t be afraid to let them know – a reliable and good quality company will be more than happy to answer.