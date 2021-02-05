Four Big Technology Trends To Watch In 2021

These are the most important tech trends that will ultimately help us adapt to the challenges of today, tomorrow, and the future

While no one could have foreseen how unpredictable 2020 was, it just goes to show how quickly our world can change. Even without the effects of a global pandemic, the tech industry usually evolves pretty fast. To try and keep up with the latest tech industry advancements in 2021, here are the top technology trends we think everyone should know about.

AI and machine learning

Artificial Intelligence or AI is undoubtedly the biggest tech trend at the moment. Thanks to advancements in machine learning capabilities, AI is already well-known outside of the tech world for its superior capabilities in areas of prediction, navigation, and recognition. In fact, AI has been the number one technological revolution so far this century, and this trend will most likely continue through 2021 and the rest of the decade.

We can expect tools that rely on AI technology infrastructure to become even more advanced and skillful in the coming years. Artificial Intelligence algorithms and machine learning are already better informed than they were even 12 months ago, providing increasingly sophisticated solutions to problems. Tech blogger, Antoine Bechara says, “So, while AI tech is only in the early stages of affecting how we live, it is set to become an even more valuable tool that helps us understand and interact with our world around us.”

Blockchain technology

While most people think of blockchain as something to do with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, it’s also a method of securely storing data in a way that can never be altered. Basically, blockchain can be described as the linking of data that can only be added to one after the other, without being changed or taken away from. These chains of data blocks are also where it gets its name.

Not being able to modify any of the previous blocks of data is what makes blockchain technology so secure. Organizations will no longer need to rely on trusted third-pirates to validate or oversee their transactions, and because blockchain is also consensus-driven, no single entity controls the data. That’s why an increasing number of businesses will most likely rely on blockchain tech for their transactions in 2021 and beyond.

Esports

While video game streaming was still only relatively a new industry on the sidelines compared to the big money of live-action sports, the esports trend has long been gaining in popularity. Over the last few years, celebrities have been purchasing ownership shares in some of the top esports gaming companies. And even before 2020 struck, video gaming was ranked as one of the top three favorite entertainment activities for more than a third of consumers. So it’s certainly not surprising to see more people watching eSports.

A majority of consumers had the opportunity to experience esports and other virtual sporting events for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. This uptick in users who subscribed to video game or cloud gaming services was responsible for rapidly accelerating the already growing Esports market, which now looks set to surpass $1 billion in total earnings over the next 2 years. It’s obvious that we’ve only just begun to see what the future holds for video gaming and the esports industry as a whole.

Quantum computing

The next big advancement in computer technology is quantum computing. This fiercely contested form of computing takes advantage of multiple phenomena used in quantum mechanics such as quantum entanglement and superposition. Quantum computing melds the most innovative approaches from all areas of science and technology in order to query, monitor, and analyze data from any source at scale.

While quantum computing has certainly seen unprecedented growth over the last few years, none more so than 2020. That’s because this cutting-edge technology was involved with the development of potential vaccines to stop the spread of coronavirus. Quantum computing has also been used to detect fraud and manage credit risk in the financial and banking industries.

Summing up

These are the most important tech trends that will ultimately help us adapt to the challenges of today, tomorrow, and the future. As technology continues to embed itself into all aspects of our everyday lives, it will be exciting to watch our world evolve with them.