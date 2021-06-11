Fleming College Scholarship Available Now

Our firm is proud to offer once again our College Scholarship for high school seniors and undergraduate students enrolled in 2 to 4-year colleges.

At our law firm our attorneys offer exceptional representation to those who have suffered serious injuries in all types of accidents. We are now accepting entries from students nationwide for our annual Scholarship Essay competition.

The scholarship application deadline is June 30th, 2021. One scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded to the author of the winning essay.

The winner will be announced by August 1st, 2021 on our blog and social media.

Each applicant will submit an essay of approximately 500 words or 2 minute video essay on the topic:

At what age did you receive your first smartphone? How do you think it impacts your day-to-day activities and how do you think it impacts you while you’re behind the wheel?

By submitting an application you are confirming that you abide by the eligibility and guidelines of our scholarship.

Eligibility and Guidelines

Open to all high school seniors and undergraduate students;

Prior recipients NOT eligible

Essays will be judged based on clarity of content, originality and grammar.

ONLY the winning applicants will be notified. So please make sure to check our blog after August 1st, 2021.

Previous Winners

About Us

The Houston Personal Injury law firm of Fleming Law, P.C., handles a variety of legal matters, including personal injury and car accident claims, civil litigation, business law and transactional law. Attorney Michael P. Fleming is a Board-Certified Trial and Car Accident Lawyer with the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a former elected Harris County Attorney. He has argued – and won – cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

