Fly-In Gets IUEC Face-To-Face with Members of Congress 

WASHINGTON, DC – International Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) will converge in Washington, D.C. this week to participate in a Fly-In event on Capitol Hill, where they will meet with Members of Congress and their respective policy staff. Hosted by Shumaker Advisors’ Senior Vice Presidents of Federal Affairs, Ryan Walker and Jason Ouimet, they will focus on advocating for their 2023 Legislative and Regulatory Priorities.

“There is no substitute for visiting lawmakers in their Capitol Hill offices,” said Ryan. “Our team is focused on helping the IUEC build and broaden their relationships in D.C., giving them the insight and connections needed to achieve their goals locally, nationally, and globally.”

While in D.C., IUEC will also be attending the National Association of Building Trades Union (NABTU) conference. NABTU is a labor organization representing more than three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada.

Shumaker Advisors is a public affairs and government relations firm specializing in advocacy, business development, coalition building, and communication strategies on all levels of government.