Former Bank Employee Pleads Guilty in Bribe Case

A former bank employee in Florida has admitted to taking bribes and helping move millions of dollars tied to drug activity out of the United States while working at TD Bank. Federal court records show that the scheme ran for several months and relied on inside access to bank systems that are meant to prevent fraud and money laundering.

The man, identified as Leonardo Ayala of Homestead, Florida, worked at TD Bank during the time of the offenses. Prosecutors said he abused his role by opening fake bank accounts and setting up shell companies that had no real business purpose. These accounts were used to move large sums of money without drawing attention at first. Ayala also issued more than 150 debit cards connected to those accounts and helped keep them active even after the bank flagged them for unusual behavior.

Between June and November of 2023, the accounts and cards were used to make thousands of cash withdrawals outside the country. Most of the withdrawals happened at ATMs in Colombia. In total, more than 12,000 withdrawals were made, sending about $5.5 million out of the United States. Investigators said the money was tied to drug trafficking and was moved in a way meant to hide its source.

Court filings show that Ayala did more than just open accounts. When TD Bank systems restricted debit cards because of suspicious activity, Ayala stepped in and removed the blocks. This allowed the withdrawals to continue even after internal safeguards were triggered. Prosecutors said this inside help made it far easier for the money to flow overseas without being stopped sooner.

In return for his role, Ayala received more than $6,000 in bribes. Some of the payments were made in cash, while others were sent through a digital payment service that allows users to transfer money directly to one another. While the amount he personally received was small compared to the millions that moved through the accounts, prosecutors said his actions played a key role in the scheme.

Ayala pleaded guilty to two federal charges. One charge accuses him of taking part in a conspiracy to launder money. The second charge involves accepting bribes while working as a bank employee. Under federal law, the money laundering charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The bribery charge carries a possible sentence of up to 30 years. A judge will decide the final sentence after reviewing federal guidelines and other factors.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 11. At that hearing, the court will consider the scope of the scheme, Ayala’s role, and his decision to plead guilty. Federal judges are not required to impose the maximum penalty and often weigh many details before deciding on a sentence.

The bank employee case was announced by senior officials from the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey. Several agencies took part in the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation unit, and the Office of Inspector General for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Local police in Morristown, New Jersey, also assisted.

Prosecutors handling the case come from a Justice Department unit that focuses on money laundering and financial crimes. That unit works to hold banks and their employees accountable when actions inside financial institutions threaten trust in the banking system. Federal officials have said cases like this highlight how insider access can be abused and why banks rely heavily on internal controls and employee oversight.

The guilty plea closes one chapter of a broader effort by federal authorities to track and stop international money laundering. Officials continue to warn that criminal groups often rely on both technology and human access to move funds across borders. The case serves as another example of how financial crimes can cross countries quickly when safeguards are bypassed from the inside.

Sources:

Former TD Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes, Laundering $5.5 Million to Colombia

Florida Banker Caught in $5.5 Million Colombian Money Laundering Scheme