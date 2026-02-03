LexisNexis Unveils Global Launch of Protégé AI Workflows for Legal Professionals

Commercial Preview Program engages lawyers with hundreds of pre-built workflows and Workflow Builder in a new user interface to deliver the most integrated private, secure and authoritative legal AI workspace.

NEW YORK — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional announced the U.S. Commercial Preview Program of LexisNexis Protégé™ AI workflows for legal professionals, introducing authoritative legal workflows backed by LexisNexis citable authority in an easy-to-use user interface. Unlike non-legally grounded AI tools, Protégé workflows revolutionize legal work with an AI infrastructure uniquely designed for rigorous legal standards. AI interactions are grounded in authoritative LexisNexis content, anticipate next steps, and offer a seamless ability to use internal documents.

Protégé workflows simplify complex legal work by automating tasks and delivering consistent, high-quality results across teams, freeing legal professionals to focus on strategic work. Through step-by-step guidance, Protégé leads users through workflows that combine prompts, drafting, review, and citation checking into scalable, repeatable legal processes. The Protégé integrated AI platform brings together the best of emerging AI workflow experiences within a private, secure, purpose-built legal workspace unique to LexisNexis.

“We’re focused on delivering easy, powerful workflow capabilities for legal customers wherever they work, and whether they prefer to start by using their own internal documents or trusted LexisNexis content,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK & Ireland. “Customers have asked us for legal workflow solutions they can trust that naturally integrate with their existing processes, and we’re delivering that with Protégé workflows.”

Protégé has multiple flexible workflow capabilities, backed by Shepard’s® Citations:

Pre-Built, Configurable Workflows – A ready-to-run library of hundreds of automated workflows. Workflows can be launched as-is or tailored with firm-specific guidance. These include:

– A ready-to-run library of hundreds of automated workflows. Workflows can be launched as-is or tailored with firm-specific guidance. These include: Litigation Workflows – Workflows designed to support disputes, motions practice, discovery, and case strategy. Examples include draft a motion to dismiss, draft full discovery and deposition documents, identify top cases by fact pattern or legal concept, extract facts, and compare similar arguments or laws across jurisdictions.

Transactional Workflows – Workflows focused on contracts, deal execution, and risk assessment. Examples include draft a transactional document or clause, generate first-pass agreements from term sheets or templates, redline agreements against internal standards or playbooks, analyze key provisions and identify high-risk clauses, review contracts for diligence risks, and extract key obligations and liabilities.

– Workflows focused on contracts, deal execution, and risk assessment. Examples include draft a transactional document or clause, generate first-pass agreements from term sheets or templates, redline agreements against internal standards or playbooks, analyze key provisions and identify high-risk clauses, review contracts for diligence risks, and extract key obligations and liabilities. Broader Legal AI Workflows – Designed for daily legal tasks in a private, secure workspace, powered by the latest AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI and, in the U.S., integrated with LexisNexis primary law and Shepard’s ® Citations. Examples include draft a client alert, extract a timeline of key events, summarize an interview, and transcribe audio to text.

– Designed for daily legal tasks in a private, secure workspace, powered by the latest AI models from Anthropic and OpenAI and, in the U.S., integrated with LexisNexis primary law and Citations. Examples include draft a client alert, extract a timeline of key events, summarize an interview, and transcribe audio to text. Custom Workflow Builder – A no-code builder that lets legal professionals consistently deliver high-quality, complex work at scale. Users can choose their preferred AI model and design custom, multi-step workflows for virtually any legal task. Workflows can be tested prior to publishing, saved to a personal Workflow Library, and shared across teams, turning organizational knowledge and legal best practices into repeatable systems.

– A no-code builder that lets legal professionals consistently deliver high-quality, complex work at scale. Users can choose their preferred AI model and design custom, multi-step workflows for virtually any legal task. Workflows can be tested prior to publishing, saved to a personal Workflow Library, and shared across teams, turning organizational knowledge and legal best practices into repeatable systems. Advanced Practice-Area Workflows (Coming Soon) – Domain-specific workflows for high-value legal matters, including Mergers & Acquisitions, Real Estate, Labor & Employment, Civil Litigation, and more. These workflows deliver a new level of AI personalization, deploying specialized agents that understand matter types, risk patterns, and drafting conventions. For example, in Civil Litigation, Protégé delivers a multistep, agent-orchestrated workflow that analyzes facts, extracts timelines, identifies party positioning, surfaces issues, and drafts a strategic case-assessment memo in one end-to-end, unified workflow. In property transactions, Protégé can review purchase agreements and due diligence documents, automatically organize and categorize materials, flag potential issues, summarize deal impacts with suggested resolutions, enabling attorneys to research and take next steps within a single, integrated workflow.

– Domain-specific workflows for high-value legal matters, including Mergers & Acquisitions, Real Estate, Labor & Employment, Civil Litigation, and more. These workflows deliver a new level of AI personalization, deploying specialized agents that understand matter types, risk patterns, and drafting conventions. For example, in Civil Litigation, Protégé delivers a multistep, agent-orchestrated workflow that analyzes facts, extracts timelines, identifies party positioning, surfaces issues, and drafts a strategic case-assessment memo in one end-to-end, unified workflow. In property transactions, Protégé can review purchase agreements and due diligence documents, automatically organize and categorize materials, flag potential issues, summarize deal impacts with suggested resolutions, enabling attorneys to research and take next steps within a single, integrated workflow. Expanded Agentic & Persona Workflows (Coming Soon) – AI-powered workflows where Protégé functions as a skilled legal teammate, capable of planning, managing, and executing complex workflows. Powered by autonomous agents and grounded in LexisNexis proprietary data, customers’ own knowledge, and user context, these agentic workflows can reason, learn, and evolve over time. For legal professionals, this means more intelligent support and the ability to delegate entire workflows while retaining full oversight. Examples include the Judicial Agentic Workflow that drafts bench memos and full opinions based on a judge’s ruling and unique voice, and AI Guided Research for complex legal research.

Following the Commercial Preview Program, a customer-first approach to innovation that taps into the expertise and feedback of leading law firms, corporate legal departments, and other legal professionals, Protégé workflows will roll out broadly in 2026. Pre-built and configurable workflows and Workflow Builder will launch across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe and Asia Pacific markets and quickly expand with advanced practice-area and additional agentic workflows throughout the year.

To learn more about Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/protege and Protégé in Lexis+ AI: www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.