Former DEA Agent Joins Valid8 to Advance Financial Crime Investigations

David Tyree, an expert in asset forfeiture and anti-money laundering, brings 25 years of experience.

BOULDER, Colo. – Valid8 Financial, the leader in Verified Financial Intelligence, announced that David Tyree has joined the company as Senior Advisor, Financial Crime Detection and Anti-Money Laundering. A 25-year veteran of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Tyree brings extensive experience in financial crime investigations, having led teams that secured over $80 million in criminal asset forfeitures related to drug trafficking, human trafficking and transnational organized crime.

Valid8’s AI platform helps investigators rapidly analyze financial data from numerous sources, including bank statements, Bitcoin deposits and even handwritten checks, to build case narratives. AI and patented algorithms allow investigators to map entire transaction histories, identify patterns of activity and create courtroom-ready evidence showing how money was moved and concealed.

“David’s expertise in complex criminal financial investigations strengthens our ability to serve law enforcement agencies and their forensic accounting partners,” said Chris McCall, CEO and co-founder. “His real-world insights will help us communicate how our technology translates complex financial data into courtroom-ready evidence that tells a clear, factual story to investigators, prosecutors and juries. When law enforcement can quickly uncover and seize criminal assets, it helps disincentivize financial crime.”

Tyree served in multiple domestic and international posts, including New Mexico, Oregon, Wyoming, Cape Verde and Portugal. Designated as a money laundering detection and prevention expert in Federal Court, he is also certified as an anti-money laundering specialist by the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).

“Criminal investigations often stall when faced with mountains of financial data; converting complex records into compelling evidence requires resources many agencies simply don’t have. As a result, crucial evidence can go undiscovered, and many cases never reach the courtroom,” said Tyree. “Valid8 accelerates the development of a comprehensive picture of criminal activity, allowing prosecutors to pursue more cases and tackle increasingly complex investigations involving drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, fraud and other financial crimes.”

In his role, Tyree will focus on expanding Valid8’s presence in law enforcement, developing training programs and bringing investigative expertise to product development. He will also continue sharing best practices with law enforcement agencies and forensic accountants on using Verified Financial Intelligence to disrupt criminal organizations and recover assets.

