Former Ghanaian Official Returned to Serve Sentence

Former Ghanaian agency leader extradited after conviction involving public funds.

A former Ghana government official has been returned from the U.S. to her home country after being convicted in a case involving the loss of more than $6 million in public funds. The extradition marks the end of a long legal process that began after the former agency leader left Ghana during an ongoing criminal trial and did not return. Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, also known as Sedina Sharon Christine Acolatse, was sent back to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence earlier this week. Ghanaian courts found her guilty on more than 70 criminal charges related to theft, financial misconduct, money laundering, conspiracy, and other offenses connected to her time leading a government agency.

Attionu previously served as chief executive officer of Ghana’s Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, commonly known as MASLOC. The agency was created to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to affordable loans. As head of the organization in the four-year span from late 2013 through early 2017, she oversaw general operations, funding, and daily tasks. According to court filing in Ghana, Attionu abused her position for personal gain. Prosecutors said money intended for public programs and agency operations was diverted for unauthorized purposes. The case involved allegations that funds meant to support business outreach efforts, training programs, and disaster relief activities were improperly taken or redirected.

Authorities also accused Attionu of spending public money on vehicles and mobile phones at highly inflated prices. In addition, it was alleged she approved extra payments directly for her own personal use and diverted money to another individual despite having no legal right to receive those funds. Ghanaian courts later agreed with the prosecution’s case and found her guilty on all charges.

The legal proceedings took an unusual turn while the trial was underway. After attending court during much of the prosecution’s presentation, Attionu received permission from the Ghanaian court to travel to the U.S. for medical treatment. However, she did not return to Ghana as expected. Failing to return, the court issued an arrest warrant. Judges determined that her absence was not justified and decided to continue the proceedings without her there. The trial moved forward, and on April 16, 2024, the court convicted her and sentenced her to ten years in prison. After the conviction, Ghana sought her return through formal extradition channels, and in December 2025, a warrant was obtained in the U.S. based on Ghana’s extradition application.

Attionu was arrested in Nevada on January 6. The case then moved through the American court system, where extradition hearings were held to determine whether she could legally be returned to Ghana. A federal magistrate judge in Nevada ultimately approved the request. The case then moved to the U.S. Secretary of State, whose approval was required before the transfer could take place. Once authorization was granted, arrangements were made for Attionu to return. On June 8, members of the U.S. Marshals Service transferred custody of Attionu to Ghanaian authorities for transportation back to Ghana.

The case involved cooperation between law enforcement agencies and government offices in both countries. Officials from the U.S. Department of Justice worked alongside authorities in Ghana to complete the legal process. Assistance was also provided by the FBI’s office in Accra, the Ghana Police Service, and other agencies involved in international law enforcement cooperation.

The extradition closes a chapter in a case that drew attention in Ghana because of the large amount of public money involved and the position Attionu once held within a government agency created to support business growth and economic development. Her return now clears the way for the prison sentence handed down by the Ghanaian court to be carried out.

Sources:

U.S. Extradites to Ghana Former Ghanaian Official Convicted of Stealing and Misappropriating More Than $

US extradites convicted ex-Ghanaian official over $6 million fraud