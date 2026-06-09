Judge Allows Medicare Advantage Fraud Case

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a major lawsuit accusing several Medicare Advantage insurers and insurance brokers of using underhanded financial deals to increase enrollment while discouraging some people with disabilities from joining health plans. The ruling allows the case to move forward and gives the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) another opportunity to pursue allegations involving fraud, kickbacks, and discrimination within the Medicare Advantage program.

The Medicare Advantage fraud lawsuit centers on claims that large insurers, including Aetna, Humana, and Anthem, paid hundreds of millions of dollars to brokerage companies such as eHealth, GoHealth, and SelectQuote. According to federal prosecutors, these payments were presented as money for marketing, customer support, training, and other business services, while the real purpose was to reward brokers for steering Medicare beneficiaries to specific plans. Federal law bars companies from offering money or other benefits in exchange for referrals involving programs funded by the government. Prosecutors claim the insurers and brokers violated those rules by linking payments to enrollment numbers rather than legitimate business services.

The defendants stood by their claims that payments were allowed under Medicare regulations and were simply fees for administrative work. The court was not convinced, however. Instead, the judge found that the government had provided enough evidence to support its case. Internal communications cited in the court filing reportedly showed discussions about increasing payments based on enrollment performance and encouraging brokers to direct more beneficiaries toward particular plans.

Another major issue in the case involves allegations that some insurers attempted to reduce enrollment by disabled beneficiaries who qualify for Medicare before age 65. Prosecutors claim certain brokers were pressured to avoid enrolling these individuals because they were viewed as less profitable. The government alleges that brokers filtered calls, rejected referrals, and directed disabled applicants toward other options.

The insurane providers denied any wrongdoing and argued that no false claims resulted from those actions because people who were turned away never enrolled. The court rejected that argument with the judge stating that the alleged conduct could still support claims under federal law because the insurers continued to certify compliance with anti-discrimination requirements while submitting claims for beneficiaries who were enrolled.

The decision also addressed whether brokers can be held responsible even though insurers submit payment claims to the government. Brokers argued that they should not face liability because they did not directly send claims to Medicare. The court found that the government had sufficiently alleged that brokers knowingly participated in a system that produced false submissions. According to the ruling, active involvement in a scheme can create liability even when another party files the actual claims.

The Medicare Advantage fraud case was filed as ongoing disputes over how the program’s marketing should be regulated continue. In recent years, federal officials introduced several rules intended to limit misleading sales practices and increase oversight of brokers. Some of those efforts faced legal challenges, while other requirements were later rolled back. As a result, questions remain about how much authority regulators have to control broker compensation and marketing activities. At the same time, whistleblower lawsuits themselves are also facing legal challenges. Courts around the country are considering arguments that private individuals should not have the authority to bring fraud cases on behalf of the federal government.

For now, the Massachusetts ruling represents an important victory for federal prosecutors. The judge did not decide whether the allegations were true. Instead, the court concluded that the government presented enough evidence to continue the case. As the litigation moves forward, the outcome of the case could influence how insurers and brokers conduct Medicare Advantage marketing and determine whether more safeguards should be put into place to protect consumers.

Sources:

Medicare Advantage Insurers And Brokers Fail To Toss Whistleblower Lawsuit

Insurers, Brokers Can’t Exit Medicare Advantage Steering Suit