Former Henry County Jail Corrections Officer Charged in Federal Court with Using Excessive Force on an Inmate

The FBI investigated this case, with valuable assistance provided by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. If convicted, Doughty faces up to ten years in federal prison.

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal charges have been filed against Curtis Doughty, 27, of Muncie, with deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to court documents, Doughty was employed as a corrections officer in the Henry County Jail, as well as a member of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. On February 13, 2024, Doughty participated in a scheduled search of an inmate housing pod in the jail. During the search, inmates were moved into a holding area in the recreation yard while officers searched the cells for contraband.

During the search, Doughty was one of two officers responsible for directing inmates to face the wall and remain seated. When an inmate turned his head away from the wall, Doughty, without warning, shot his pepper ball gun at point blank range into the inmate’s spine. The pepper ball shot caused bodily injury to the inmate. Doughty then yelled to the other inmates in the holding area, “congratulations, you all inhale that now,” in reference to the pepper ball gas.

Shortly after the incident, other members of the team reported the incident to a commander. The commander pulled Doughty from duty and sent him home.

The FBI investigated this case, with valuable assistance provided by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. If convicted, Doughty faces up to ten years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter A. Blackett, who is prosecuting this case.

A criminal information is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.