Former Nanny Sues Mariah Carey Over Unpaid Wages and Alleged Retaliation

Singer Mariah Carey is in the hot seat after her former nanny filed a lawsuit alleging she suffers from emotional distress after being fired by Carey last year. Additionally, her lawsuit accuses Carey of not paying her properly. The suit was filed by Maria Burgues in Los Angeles court on Monday and states the singer “failed to pay her on numerous occasions in addition to being treated poorly by other members of her team.”

For example, in the suit, Burgues claims Carey never paid her for “obliged travel while on tour with her two children, Moroccan and Monroe.” As if that isn’t bad enough, she also accuses Carey’s bodyguard, “Marcio Moto, of putting her in danger on multiple occasions.” On one occasion in 2017, Moto allegedly “threatened to kick her out of a car while driving to Las Vegas.” Despite speaking up about the incident, nothing was done about it. On another incident, Moto allegedly almost “caused a car accident with her and Carey’s two children in the car.” According to court documents, “Moto was distracted as he chatted with his girlfriend on the phone behind the wheel.”

On yet another occasion the lawsuit alleges Carey yelled at Burgues “inside of a dance studio in front of several others after one of the singer’s children left a class unannounced.” It was after that incident that Burgues was allegedly fired. As a result, she was left embarrassed and has experienced severe emotional distress. As part of the suit, she is seeking compensation for that distress, as well as compensation for the wages she claims she was “owed at the time of her firing.”

This isn’t the first time Carey has been named in a lawsuit this year, though. In fact, back in January, she was hit with a suit by her former assistant, Lianna Shakhnazaryan, after Carey filed a suit against Shakhnazaryan “for violating their non-disclosure agreement.” In Shakhnazaryan’s lawsuit, she accused Carey and “her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, for a number of allegations including wrongful termination, retaliation, sexual harassment, among others.” On top of that, Bulochnikov also filed a complaint against Carey over allegations of sexual harassment and breach of contract. That particular complaint was settled earlier this year.

Despite her legal woes, Carey shows no signs of allowing it to affect her holidays this year and noted that she’s “used to it being ruined.” She said:

“I grew up looking forward to the holidays all year long, but because I have such a tragically dysfunctional family, certain family members or ex-family members would ruin it every year. As an adult, what I’ve tried to do is take what I always wished Christmas would be and have the perfect holiday season.”

