Former New Orleans Saints Player Arrested on DUI Charge in Idaho

Fresno Bee – A former Fresno State and New Orleans Saints player was arrested in Idaho on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 51-year-old alum of Lemoore High alum who played fullback in the NFL for 16 seasons, was booked at 12:28 a.m. Saturday by the Garden City Police Department, according to Ada County, Idaho, Jail records.

During a traffic stop in Garden City, Idaho, the former football player exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody on a driving under the influence charge.

If convicted, it would be his second DUI offense.

