Can DUIs Only Be Charged in Automobiles in Texas?

Driving under the influence (DUI), regardless of the state it’s committed in, can have dire consequences. In the State of Texas, you are legally intoxicated when your blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08%. However, it is still illegal to be impaired while operating vehicles, even if it is lower than the blood concentration requirement. The State of Texas defines vehicles broadly, to include bikes.

A DUI can cause issues beyond the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact an Arlington, Texas DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

