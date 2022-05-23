Man Killed in Kellogg Wreck After Traffic Backed Up from Earlier Fatal Crash

Residents of Wichita, Kansas, and the surrounding areas must seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents.

The Wichita Eagle – A man died in a wreck earlier this month on Kellogg after traffic was backed up from an earlier crash that left one person dead and three others injured, Wichita police spokesman said.

One lane of traffic on the three-lane highway had been opened when the second collision occurred just before 9:30 a.m. The 40-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling east on Kellogg and on the off-ramp toward Woodlawn when he tried to merge back onto Kellogg. He hit the front passenger side of a truck, was ejected from the motorcycle, and then run over by the driver of the truck.

All three lanes of Kellogg reopened around 10:45 a.m. This was the 16th fatal wreck and 18th fatality of the year, Macy said.

Regardless of the circumstance, Driving Under the Influence can ruin your life. We can help you seek the legal assistance you’re looking for!

A DUI can cause issues beyond the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

Drivers in Wichita, Kansas need to take extra precautions while driving. If you or someone you know has been involved in a DUI caused in your surrounding area, our website can help you contact a legal professional.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Wichita, Kansas DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

Residents of Wichita, Kansas, and the surrounding areas must seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents. We can help you seek the legal help you and your family may need in times of adversity.